Why the Atlanta Hawks Should Be Excited About Their Offseason

One of the themes of this offseason in the NBA has been the Eastern Conference getting stronger. For year, the Western Conference has been seen as the superior of the two, and while Oklahoma City and San Antonio are as good as any teams in the league, the depth is questionable now.

The Eastern Conference could have as many as 12 strong teams this season. It probably won't work out that way in the end, but New York, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Cleveland, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Indiana, Charlotte, and even Washington are all going to be competing for playoff spots in 2027.

Of those teams, though, the Hawks have flown under the radar the most this offseason, but that does not mean they should not be excited about what they have done. They stayed patient, brought back important pieces of their roster, drafted three rookies, and made some trades to bolster their depth.

Even though they are not considered to be top contenders in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta has every reason to feel good about the offseason they have had.

Built more depth

The Hawks depth was a glaring problem for them during the latter part of the season and into the playoffs, but they have taken measures to address that.

Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins are going to be major factors in Atlanta's rotation, and No. 8 overall pick Kingston Flemings has the talent to be a major upgrade at the backup point guard spot. Jock Landale returns as the No. 2 center, and the trio of Mouhamed Gueye, Zuby Ejiofor, and Asa Newell might be ready to take major leaps this season.

A question that Atlanta may have to find an answer to is the No. 3 center spot. When Landale went down last season, the Hawks had no answer for that spot, and right now the options would be Henri Veesaar, Ejiofor, or Gueye. That is a lot to ask of rookies, and Gueye is not viewed as a center.

Are they the deepest team in the NBA? No, but Atlanta is much deeper and more talented than they were last season.

Defensive identity

Atlanta is going to enter the season with one of the best group of perimeter defenders that any team in the NBA has.

Dyson Daniels is coming off consecutive All-Defensive team selections, Dort is as physical of a defender as you will find, and both Wiggins and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are strong defenders. The one area of their defense that is going to need to be answered is rim protection, but the Hawks are going to be one of the most physical teams in the league and a tough opponent each night.

Set up for big moves in the future

Atlanta did not grab a lot of headlines with their moves this offseason, but they have positioned themselves to be in the mix for the next star player in the league when they become available in a trade or as a free agent.

McCollum, Dort, Landale, Gueye, and Nembhard are on expiring contracts that total nearly $60 million and if the Hawks decline Devin Carter's team option in October, that would add to it. Buddy Hield also has a non-guaranteed contract for next season.

If a good enough player becomes available on the trade market, the Hawks have the salaries and draft picks to pursue them. They also could have loads of cap space next offseason to chase free agents or make trades that go into their space. Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, but Atlanta is set up well to pounce at the next opportunity.