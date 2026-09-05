Three Storylines That Will Define Atlanta Hawks Training Camp

It might feel far away, but NBA training camp is just a few weeks away and then it will be only a matter of weeks after that the regular season will begin.

After an offseason that flew under the radar, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to carry over the success that they had after last year's All-Star Break, where they went 20-6 and made the playoffs, where they would become the only team that defeated the Knicks multiple times in a playoff series.

Ahead of training camp at the end of the month, what are going to be the three biggest storylines for the Hawks?

1. How does the lineup/rotation take shape?

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) grabs a loose ball against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Hawks brought back CJ McCollum and Jock Landale from last year's team, drafted Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar, and traded for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard. They still have roster trimming to do, but the bones of this roster is already in place.

I think it is safe to assume that the starting lineup is not going to change for the Hawks. McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu were one of the best starting units in the NBA last season after the All-Star Break, and there is no reason to break up a good thing. Could Dort step in and start? It is not impossible, but I expect the Hawks starters to remain the same.

Atlanta's depth was a real problem even when they were winning games after the All-Star Break, but they hope to have addressed this. Dort, Wiggins, and Landale have spots locked down in the rotation, while I think Flemings is going to be given every opportunity to take the backup point guard spot.

How does everything else shape up, though? How does Mouhamed Gueye's injury affect his spot in the rotation? Can Asa Newell take a step forward and be a real player in the rotation?

We'll find out soon enough.

2. Rookies

Rookies are always a headliner heading into camp, even more so when you have three of them, including a Top-Eight pick in a loaded draft.

Flemings was very solid in Summer League and gave fans plenty of hope for what is to come this season and beyond. His speed, decision-making, and playmaking ability flashed, but his shooting and finishing at the rim need to improve.

Ejiofor and Veesaar's roles are more uncertain and they could be in for developmental seasons in the G-League. Training camp is going to be their chance to show they can be in the rotation.

3. Does the roster look any different?

While it seems the NBA offseason has settled down, anything can happen over the course of the next few weeks.

Atlanta does have to cut its roster down to 15 and a couple of players currently on the roster will be gone before the start of the regular season and possibly before training camp. Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Devin Carter, Ryan Nembhard, and Mouhamed Gueye are the most likely candidates to be moved, but how that happens is unclear. Could it be trades or could some players be waived?

Only time will tell.