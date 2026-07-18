Ranking the five most important moves the Atlanta Hawks made this summer

The NBA world waits for LeBron James to make his decision and then the final business of the offseason can move forward.

It is rare when a front office preaches a message heading into the offseason and then actually sticks to that message. After finishing the season 20-6 after the All-Star Break, and then becoming the only team in the postseason to beat the Knicks multiple times in a postseason series, it would have been easy for Atlanta to convince themselves that they were closer to contending than they actually were.

They did not though and set out to continue adding to one of the youngest teams in the NBA. They did not go out and make a blockbuster move like several other teams in the Eastern Conference made, but drafted three new players, re-signed some of their own marquee free agents, and made a couple of small trades.

Which moves were the most important?

5. Drafting Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar

I think that it is going to be tougher for Ejiofor and Veesaar to get on the court than it will be for the other Hawks draft pick (who we will mention later), but Atlanta would love for these two players to develop quicker than anticipated and make an impact in year one.

Ejiofor may have a path to immediate playing time after the injury news to Mouhamed Gueye. Gueye is going to be out for at least 3-4 months due to a foot injury, and that might open a door for Ejiofor to get on the court. He has flashed his defensive skill and better three-point shooting than expected in Summer League and has been one of the most impressive rookies.

This might be more of an important move for the future, but important nonetheless.

4. Re-signing Jock Landale

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jock Landale had a solid end to the season with the Hawks and fit their team and scheme really well. He spaces the floor, plays with physicality, and rebounds well. The center position has given Atlanta problems, especially when Landale was injured in the playoffs, and bringing him back on a one-year deal should give Atlanta some stability at the position.

It is just a one-year deal (and a potentially moveable deal in a trade), but the Hawks had to add a center to its roster and Landale is hoping to pick up where he left off at the end of last season.

3. Re-sigining CJ McCollum

McCollum became a key member of the Hawks' rotation after coming over from the Wizards in the Trae Young trade, but I don't think anyone could have predicted how much of an impact that he would have.

McCollum became the Hawks lead guard and shotmaker on offense, leading them to two wins over the Knicks in the playoffs. It made a lot of sense for the Hawks to bring him back, for on-court and locker room reasons, and McCollum should continue starting alongside Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu.

2. Trading for Aaron Wiggins

I don't think that I could be any higher on the trade for Aaron Wiggins.

I think that with the Hawks, Wiggins is going to be given every opportunity to flourish and will be one of the top rotational players off the bench.

While I am not sure that he will play enough to win it, I think that Wiggins is going to be a contender for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. Atlanta has had two straight winners (Daniels and Alexander-Walker) and could make it a third with Wiggins.

He is a versatile defender, a knockdown three-point shooter, and will really bolster the Hawks bench.

1. Drafting Kingston Flemings

This was an important move for this season, but also for the future of the organization.

The Hawks entered the offseason with a hole at the point guard position, both short and long-term, and they used the draft to fix this hole. They selected Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick, and he has already shown in Summer League why he should be a fixture for this team for years to come.

Flemings should assume the backup guard duties behind McCollum this season and then take over in the future. His skillset fits perfectly with this roster and I think Flemings has real star potential.