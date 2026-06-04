Ranking the Hawks Five Most Likely First Round Trade Partners On Draft Night

We are getting closer and closer to draft night.

The NBA Finals are underway and are the last event for the 2025-2026 season, but the other 28 teams have moved on to offseason and draft prep.

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the stories of the second half of the season. Atlanta made a number of roster changes during the season and finished the year 20-6 after the All-Star Break, rising from 10th to 6th in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021.

Heading into this year's draft, Atlanta has two first-round picks: the No. 8 overall pick and the No. 23 overall pick. They are the only playoff team with a top-ten pick and one of two playoff teams with a lottery pick. The Hawks are going to have their options as far as players to select, but they also have the ability to trade up or down.

In last year's draft, the Hawks moved from No. 13 to No. 23, acquiring an unprotected 2026 first-round pick from the Pelicans and then drafting Asa Newell.

Who are the five most likely teams the Hawks could make a deal with on draft night?

5. Golden State Warriors (No. 11 overall pick)

The Warriors are in an interesting spot. They have an aging roster with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, and are trying to thread the needle of being competitive with Curry (the greatest player in franchise history) and preparing for life after Curry.

Like the Hawks, the Warriors were hoping to make a jump up the draft board, but the lottery results did not go their way, and now they have to decide if they want to stay put at No. 11 or if they want to attempt a move up the board.

I think Golden State should be viewed as a serious candidate to trade up to land the impact player they want, and the names that come to mind are Michigan center Aday Mara and Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg. Mara is getting a lot of top-ten buzz as we get closer to the draft, and he might not be available when they are on the clock.

I think Mara is the player who would fit this roster best and help them win now while giving them an anchor to build around for the future. A deal could be worked out, and Atlanta could move back a few spots and still get a player they really like.

4. Charlotte Hornets (No. 18 pick)

Lets shift our focus to the Hawks other first round pick.

This is a talented draft, but there are certain talent drop-offs throughout the first round, and the board might not be stacked in the Hawks' favor by the time the No. 23 pick comes around.

Like the Hawks, the Hornets also have two lottery picks, checking in at No. 14 and No. 18. I think there is a strong possibility that if the Hawks take a guard with their first pick, they may try to move back up the board to get a center, as that is not viewed as a deep position group in this draft after the top talent.

Could Atlanta attempt to target someone like Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance or Washington's Hannes Steinbach in that scenario? Or if Atlanta takes Aday Mara with the 8th pick, could they move back up to get a guard like Stanford's Ebuka Okorie or Alabama's Labaron Philon? I think both are possibilities.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (No. 5 pick)

Of the teams in front of the Hawks at No. 8, the Clippers seem to be the team that is most likely to move back. It was a huge win for their franchise that they were able to land this pick from the Indiana Pacers, and now they have options to select a very good player, trade back and get more assets, or trade this pick for a veteran player.

It is a tricky spot for the Clippers, though. They just made a big trade for Darius Garland at the deadline, and the top players on the board starting at No. 5 are all guards and not all of them fill a huge need or make sense to put next to Garland; though Los Angeles should just be worried about taking the best player available and worry about fit later.

If the Hawks really liked a player and wanted to move ahead of the Kings and Nets, there could be a deal made with the Clippers.

2. Chicago Bulls (No. 15 pick)

No, the Hawks are not going to make a deal with the Bulls for the No. 4 overall pick, but I think it is possible Atlanta tries to move up from No. 23 and get the center/guard they want..

With the Bulls, new lead executive Bryson Graham is coming over from the Hawks front office and there is plenty of familiarity there. Recent reporting suggests the Bulls may move back into the lottery, but I think going back is an option as well.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 12 and No. 17)

Of any team in the NBA Draft, it would surprise no one if the Thunder made a draft-day trade.

Oklahoma City is facing an interesting roster and financial crunch this offseason. They are going to be deep into the second apron, especially if they bring back all 15 players from last year's team, and they have three selections in this draft.

They are going to have to make some sort of move and it has been speculated that they will try to package picks and move into the top ten. Would they want to make a modest jump to No. 8 and trade 12 and 17 to do it? If so, the Hawks should think long and hard about that deal, as it would allow them even more optionality as far as adding new players to this roster and give them multiple swings at taking talent in this draft.