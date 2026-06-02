The Best Possible Outcome for the Atlanta Hawks On Draft Night

We are three weeks away from the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Atlanta Hawks are entering the draft as the only 2026 playoff team that has a top ten pick and one of two playoff teams that have a lottery pick. Atlanta is going to have a lot of options on draft night, including trading up or trading down, and they have holes on their roster that they are hoping to fill, such as interior defense and rebounding, and help in the backcourt.

Not only do the Hawks have the No. 8 pick, but they also have the No. 23 pick.

There are plenty of players that the Hawks could target to fill these roles, but what is the best possible outcome for Atlanta on draft night with the two picks that they are armed with?

Dream Outcome

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) drive the ball around NC State Wolfpack guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Let's start with a trade back.

I think if the Hawks can trade down in this draft, they should. If Illinois guard Keaton Wagler or Houston guard Kingston Flemings, that would make this harder, but I don't think they are going to.

Of the teams the Hawks could trade back with, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the obvious candidate. After losing to the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder are about to see a massive increase in their payroll, and while they could bring back all 15 players on this year's roster, they also have three draft picks and not enough for those picks.

While I don't think the Thunder are going to move any of their core players, some of the bench players could be available as they look to solve this roster crunch that they are going to be in. Here is a trade that could work for both sides:

Hawks Receive: Aaron Wiggins, No. 12 pick, and No. 17 pick

Thunder Receive: No. 8 pick

The Thunder shed salary and roster space to move up and get a player they want while the Hawks move back, get a bench player that would improve their depth and versatility, as well as getting another first round pick.

In this dream scenario, the Hawks not only move back four spots, but they still get one of the top players who would fit their needs. Michigan center Aday Mara is one of the players mentioned the most when it comes to the Atlanta Hawks, and it is easy to see why. Mara is 7'3, protects the rim, is a very good passer, and rebounds at a very high level. He seems like the perfect player that fits what Quin Snyder wants to do as far as being an anchor on defense (think back to when Snyder coached Rudy Gobert) and would be a very good complement to Onyeka Okongwu.

Is Mara likely to make it to 12? That is up for debate, but that is why this is the best possible outcome scenario.

After selecting Mara at No. 12, the Hawks select Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz with the No. 17 pick.

Yes, Stirtz is older, but he is a true floor general and I think he would be a huge boost for the Hawks off the bench. He is one of my favorite guards in this draft and should be on the Hawks radar.

With the No. 23 pick, the Hawks don't select a player, but they package it with Corey Kispert so that they can get off his contract and free up more space for what they can do this summer. Kispert is owed over $40 million over the next three years, and for a player who was a poor defender and not making much of an impact, that is too much money. Finding someone to take his deal into their space would be an ideal outcome, freeing up a roster spot for Atlanta and saving them a little bit of money.

How realistic is this possible outcome?

I would give it a 5/10. First, we don't know that the Thunder would give up both picks and Wiggins to move up to No. 8. It seems likely that Oklahoma City is going to have to do something as far as their roster goes, but it might not be moving both picks to get into the top ten.

Second, Mara might not make it to No. 12 and I think this is the most unrealistic aspect of the Hawks "perfect draft night". Any of the Mavericks, Bucks, or Warriors could take him or som other team could make a deal to come up and get him.

To finish this off, which team out there would take Kispert from the Hawks? He is not on a great contract, but getting a first-round pick along with him could be enough to help the Hawks move off of him.

We will know in three weeks whether or not this best case scenario for Atlanta could come true.