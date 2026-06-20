Realistic Trade-Up Scenarios for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Draft

There remains a lot of intrigue as to how the the top of the draft is going to sort itself out after the top four picks.

The Clippers, Nets, Kings, Hawks, Mavericks, and Bucks make up the rest of the top ten, and there is a lot of smoke and mirrors around what each team is going to do.

When it comes to the Hawks, they arguably sit in the best position of any of these teams. Atlanta is the only playoff team that holds a top-ten pick, and they not only have the No. 8 pick, but also the No. 23 pick as well. The Hawks have plenty of options when it comes to the draft, whether it is staying at both picks and taking the top player on the board, trading up, or trading down.

What could be some realistic trade up scenarios for Atlanta?

1. Hawks Send Zaccharie Risacher and No. 23 to Chicago for No. 15

Like the Hawks, the Bulls have two first round picks in this year's draft, but both selections are better than Atlanta's. Chicago enters Tuesday night with the No. 4 overall pick and No. 15 and there have been reports of them looking to trade back into the top 10.

But what if they can't and they opt to move down eight spots and get a young player who could have more of an opportunity on their team next season?

Don't forget, new lead executive Bryson Graham was hired away from Atlanta and there is definitely familiarity with the two front offices. Would Graham be interested in trying to develop Risacher while also moving down?

For the Hawks, they have been reportedly looking to move up from No. 23 and it could be to get either a guard or center they want, depending on what they do at No. 8. This makes some sense and I would keep an eye on Chicago if Atlanta does move up.

2. Hawks send Zaccharie Risacher and No. 23 to Memphis for No. 16

This is the same trade, but for one spot lower than the Bulls pick.

Like Chicago, Memphis holds a top four-pick (No. 3 overall) and also has No. 16. They are in a rebuilding phase after trading away Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr, with Ja Morant likely to follow this summer. They could take a chance on Risacher and move down seven spots and still get a good player if they want while the Hawks move on from Risacher and move up in the draft to get the other player they want.