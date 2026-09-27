Atlanta Hawks Roster Bubble Watch: Who's Safe, Who's Fighting for a Spot

The 2026-2027 NBA season is inching closer, with training camp for the rest of the league opening up this week, including the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks are entering training camp as a team that is flying under the radar in what should be a very competitive Eastern Conference. They did not make any blockbuster-type trades and are going to be relying on player development to take the next step. After getting to the playoffs and losing to the Knicks in the first round, Atlanta is counting on their younger players getting better while maintaining roster flexibility to make moves if they arrive.

Speaking of the Hawks roster, will this be the group that Atlanta keeps or will there be moves made?

Roster outlook for training camp

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guards

Dyson Daniels

CJ McCollum

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Aaron Wiggins

Kingston Flemings

Keshon Gilbert (two-way)

RayJ Dennis (two-way)

This is a strong group of guards, though Flemings is the only true point guard on this roster and he was drafted for that precise reason.

Daniels is one of the elite defenders in the league and is also a strong rebounder and passer, which he does not get enough credit for. He will be watched closely because of his three-point shooting woes, but don't let those numbers distract you from how impactful he is as a player.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a tremendous season for the Hawks, winning the Most Improved Player Award and he is out to prove that last year was no fluke. McCollum was a huge (unexpected) boost to the Hawks lineup and he will play a similar role as last season.

With no Devin Carter and Ryan Nembhard on the roster, the path is clear for Flemings to be the backup point guard for the Hawks this season. He could be a big boost to the bench given his talent level, but as a rookie, he should be expected to struggle.

One player that I am watching closely is Aaron Wiggins. While he was with Oklahoma City, Wiggins was not given a lot of responsibility as far as playmaking and on-ball creation, but I think there is something there to be unlocked with the Hawks. I think he is a sneaky candidate for Most Improved Player, which would be the Hawks third straight winner.

Dennis and Gilbert are talented guards on two-way contracts that the Hawks could use if they needed.

I think all of these players are locks to make the roster, though two-way players are never truly safe if another talented player becomes available.

Forwards

Jalen Johnson

Lu Dort

Dorian Finney-Smith

Corey Kispert

Zuby Ejiofor

Asa Newell

Mouhamed Gueye

Jalen Wilson (two-way)

This is where it gets more interesting.

Johnson is of course a lock to make the roster and is the Hawks most talented player. He is coming off an All-NBA season and is looking to take another step this season. If he does, it could elevate the Hawks to contender status.

Dort, Ejiofor, Newell, and Gueye are locks to make the roster as well.

Kispert and Finney-Smith will likely be on the roster to start the season, but their roles are less certain. Finney-Smith is coming off an injury-riddled season with the Rockets, but if he can have a bounce-back season, he could give the Hawks a wing defender and three-point shooter.

Kispert's role on this team is likely going to be diminished from what he had last season. His defense is problematic, and for a team that is leaning into a defensive identity, he might not play as much. If the Hawks could find a trade partner for him

To start the year, I expect all of these players to make the roster, but keep an eye on Kispert and Finney-Smith.

Centers

Onyeka Okongwu

Jock Landale

Henri Veesaar

This position is straight-forward. Onyeka Okongwu is going to enter the season as the starter for the first time in his career, while Landale is going to be the primary backup.

If Landale goes down, who will be the third center? I think that will likely be either Ejiofor or Finney-Smith, with a slight lean to Ejiofor given Finney-Smith's status.

Despite being injured for the season, Veesaar will remain on the roster.