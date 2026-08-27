Revisiting Atlanta's Decision to Trade Kristaps Porzingis for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield

The Jonathan Kuminga free agency has officially wrapped. While they were not the first team mentioned when Kuminga's team option was declined by Atlanta, Minnesota emerged over the past couple of weeks as a team that made sense for him, even though they could not offer him the kind of money or contract length that he reportedly wanted. He is going to get a chance to start for a team that hopes to contend for an NBA Championship, and now the only player left from the original deal that got Kuminga to Atlanta is Buddy Hield.

With Kuminga now moving on, let's revisit February's surprise trade that got Kuminga to Atlanta.

Was it the right move?

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) looks to post up against New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a surprising deal when it happened and it is an interesting deal to look back on now.

Before the trade deadline in February, Atlanta sent Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State for Kuminga and Buddy Hield. While Porzingis was very good for the Hawks when he was able to be on the court, he was hardly on the court. From the beginning of the season until the trade deadline, Porzingis only played in 17 games for Atlanta. After the All-Star Break, Kuminga was able to play in 16 regular-season games for the Hawks, not to mention the six games against the Knicks in the playoffs.

When the deal was originally made, the thought was that the Hawks were moving a player who could not get on the court for them for a young player who could help them and perhaps be a long-term piece for them, as Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh said after the trade:

"The rim pressure that he puts on, he's a phenomenal athlete, he's a good rebounder, I think in transition he could be absolutely phenomenal, so and he adds size that you know, the wing position if we ever need to, you know add another defender to guard one of these bigger wings in the league so I'm really excited about Jonathan."

Kuminga averaged 12.3 PPG and 5.3 RPG while shooting 48% from the field and 35% from three during the 16 regular season games that he played with the franchise. During the series with the Knicks, Kuminga averaged 13.7 PPG and 3.3 RPG on 48% shooting from the field and 21% from three.

Hield was not a part of the Hawks regular rotation at all and it was assumed that he would be waived before his contract became guaranteed, but the Hawks opted to guarantee his contract (likely because they thought they could move him in a trade) and he is still on the roster as of today, though that could change between now and training camp.

Porzingis was solid for the Warriors, playing in 15 games and averaging 16.1 PPG and 5.3 RPG while shooting 43.3% from the field and 31.1% from three.

After the trade, it looked like the Hawks had won this trade and won it in a landslide.

Kuminga scored 27 points on 9-12 shooting in his Atlanta debut in a win over the Wizards, and then followed it up with a 17-point performance and a 20-point performance afterward. After being left on the bench in Golden State, it looked like Atlanta had figured out how to use Kuminga, and he was taking full advantage.

But his return to Atlanta was never guaranteed. He never fit well with Hawks star Jalen Johnson and his three-point shooting, plus his ball stopping play on offense did not serve the Hawks well at times.

Heading into the offseason, it was presumed that the Hawks would either trade Kuminga on his expiring salary, pick up his $24.3 million option and either keep him or trade him later, or decline the option to work out a new deal. It was a surprise, not a shock, that the team decided to just outright decline the option and let him go into unrestricted free agency.

There were the possibilities of Kuminga going to a team and Atlanta getting something back in a sign-and-trade, but it was unlikely to be a great return for the Hawks.

So who won the trade?

It is understandable to be wondering how the Hawks did not get anything for Kuminga or wonder why they traded for him in the first place if they did not plan on keeping him, especially at this cheap number that the Wolves got him at. However, Porzingis was not able to be on the court enough to be an impact player and was not going to be a part of Atlanta's long-term future.

In the end, I think it is a wash of a trade barring some big season for Porzingis, who re-signed with the Warriors and Kuminga reaching another level as a player with Minnesota. Golden State is going to have an uphill battle to make the playoffs, even if he stays healthy.

Atlanta did not risk much in the deal and might not be losing much by letting both Porzingis and Kuminga go. It was not a successful trade, but not a damaging one.