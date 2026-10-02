The Atlanta Hawks wanted to add more depth this offseason, and the early returns are promising

When it comes to the Atlanta Hawks, even after a respectable finish to last season, there are still some levels of concern despite having promising potential for the future. While they have a lot of young talent, Atlanta still has some questionable areas that need work and is entering a weird stage in terms of the rebuild process.

This has left many Hawks fans feeling a bit uninspired for the upcoming season, as the Hawks are essentially using this season to see improvement. However, many fans have the right to feel that way after years of being somewhat competitive and making the playoffs just months ago.

Coming into this season, the Hawks have made some moves that have led to uncertainty about what to expect from the team this year. In one instance, they can be really good, and in another, they can be fighting for a playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament because they haven't made any major moves to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Did the Hawks figure out the depth issues?

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) argues with referee Tyler Ricks (95) against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we will have to wait and see how things actually play out, Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh said in his preseason availability he felt this team was deeper and better than they were a year ago:

"We felt like we got better this summer. We not only felt like we added to the culture and identity that we're trying to build, but last season was a foundational season, and we're building off of that. When you look at the transactions we made, the guys that were returning, we really do feel like we got better. I know the East got a lot better, too, but we're going to be a very competitive team this season, and that's the expectation. We're going to compete on both ends. every single minute, every single game, but we're also going to get better as the season progresses and as the years progress.

So when you look at the roster decisions that we made, and you think about it going to the draft, adding guys like Kingston, Zuby, and Henri, who were just at the top of our list when it came to the draft. And the guys, in the sense of eyes, here's the numbers, have been the three guys we were actually targeting. So we felt like we got better at the draft.

Bringing in Lu and Aaron from a championship team, guys that played in the finals a couple years ago, we needed that pedigree in our room. With our group, we felt like it's going to make us better on the court, and those guys will also make us better."

Speaking of Dort and Wiggins, they have been making their mark early in camp, which is something you would expect from two players coming from an organization like Oklahoma City, and head coach Quin Snyder has already been praising their intensity and chemistry early on in training camp:

"Yeah, it's crucial. And I think some of it you can make assumptions and you should on the front end and then you need to see guys play together. See how those combinations work. Even someone like Jock, who we got right after All-Star break. He was unfortunately injured, so we didn't have him. The rookies, Lu, Aaron, so we do have a lot of new guys. We like what they can do, can bring. I think there's been an immediate connectivity where you have a chemistry from them as people and players. And from that point, you continue to build, and we'll see that."

As of now, the Hawks have five guards in the projected rotation: CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kingston Flemings, Lu Dort, and Corey Kispert. Each brings different things to the team, but some are specialists rather than two-way players with major impact.

In the frontcourt, Atlanta lacks size and bench depth at both positions. Similar to last season, the Hawks will likely struggle when it comes to interior defense; teams will likely take advantage of what the Hawks don't have in that particular area and will likely call for Jalen Johnson to step up in that area.

Specifically, the one area that will stand out for the Hawks this season is how well Johnson's ability to defend has improved. Despite having the physical size to be one of the league's best defenders, Johnson struggles to hold his own defensively on the perimeter against quick guards and inside the paint against stronger forwards.

Based on the consistent perimeter defense the Hawks have focused on building this offseason, Johnson has stated that the team has a "pick your poison" mentality on that end, and that it motivates him to play to that standard.

What I'm most interested in seeing is how Atlanta's depth holds up throughout this season, as they've been dealt the injury bug the last few seasons. However, it will be interesting to see what the front office decides to do if things don't go as planned with the anticipated improvement from the Hawks' rotation this season.