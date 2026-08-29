This Weekend Could Be Pivotal For The Hawks To Solve Their Roster Crunch- Here's Why

The NBA offseason has more or less come to an end after the Jonathan Kuminga free agency ended with him choosing the Minnesota Timberwolves. With just a month until training camp opens across the league, there are a number of teams that are currently over the regular-season roster limit of 15, and one of those teams is the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has had an active offseason, though they have not made any moves that will make big headlines. They re-signed CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, drafted three rookies, including Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 pick, and made trades for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard,

But the Hawks have too many players. They currently have 17 players on their roster and will need to move at least two of them. They have had quite a bit of time to discuss how they are going to winnow down their roster and this weekend might be a pivotal point in all of that.

Big Weekend

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots before a game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Today is the waive and stretch deadline in the NBA. It is the final day to stretch the salary of a waived player and while it might not be the most likely way for the Hawks to solve their roster crunch, the possibility is on the table.

The other big reason the weekend is important is that tomorrow is the first day that Devin Carter can be traded. The Hawks acquired Carter (and a second-round pick) from the Kings this offseason and it was a low-risk move to acquire the former lottery pick due to his defensive capability, but Carter was no lock to make the roster. He could be traded starting tomorrow.

With the Hawks under the luxury tax, they are not under any pressure to waive-and-stretch any player, but their roster crunch is not easy to solve.

Of note, today is the waive-and-stretch deadline in the NBA.



Obviously the Hawks have a roster crunch (17 for 15 spots) but they’re also far enough under the tax where they don’t have super urgency to stretch anyone.



Still something to monitor. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) August 29, 2026

If the Hawks were to waive and stretch a player, who would be the candidates?

The top waive-and-stretch candidate on the Hawks is Buddy Hield. He is owed $9.6 million this season and is not expected to be a part of the rotation. It was a surprise that hiscontract was guaranteed for this year, but if the Hawks can't find a trade for him, they might decide to waive-and-stretch him to free up roster space.

Mouhamed Gueye is a candidate to be waived because his $2.4 million salary is non-guaranteed, but he would not be stretched. Same with Nembhard. Both players could also be traded, though Nembhard can't be traded until Sept. 19th.

Corey Kispert is the player the Hawks would likely love to move off their roster, but waiving and stretching him would be too costly, so don't expect anything there.

Is anything guaranteed to happen this weekend? No, but deadlines spur action and if the Hawks don't think they can trade Hield or someone else, they could elect to waive and stretch them. Carter won't bring back a lot in a trade, but now that he is eligible to be moved, the Hawks could see if a team is willing to take him and free up a roster spot.

Stay tuned.