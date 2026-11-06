Three Bold Predictions For Atlanta Hawks-Washington Wizards NBA Cup Showdown

While the 2026 NBA Cup got underway last week, the Atlanta Hawks were not a part of the action. That changes tonight when they play the Washington Wizards for the second consecutive game.

The Hawks were shorthanded against the Wizards on Wednesday and might be again tonight. Atlanta has already ruled out Jock Landale, Asa Newell, Mouhamed Gueye, Keshon Gilbert, and Henri Veesaar, while Jalen Johnson is questionable. Johnson has missed the last two games due an ankle injury and is in danger of missing a third straight.

The NBA Cup is not the biggest headline in tonight's game, that would be the return of Trae Young to Atlanta. Young has not played a game in Atlanta since being traded to the Wizards last season and he is going to get a welcome from the fans who cheered him on since the moment he was drafted back in 2018.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Hawks win by double-digits again

The Wizards have been a solid team to start the year, but the Hawks were in control most of the way on Wednesday night and a lot of that had to do with how Atlanta shot the ball.

The Wizards are not a strong three-point shooting team and prefer to score most of their points in the paint. That was evident on Wednesday, but the Hawks offset their damage in the paint by having a hot shooting night.

The Wizards give up a lot of three point attempts and the Hawks have the shooters to make them pay. I think that leads to another victory for Atlanta.

2. Kingston Flemings gets first career double-double

Kingston Flemings had a strong start against the Wizards on Wednesday in what was his first career NBA start and I think he is ready to have quite the home debut.

Flemings has yet to record a double-double in his young NBA career, but I think that is going to change. The Hawks are the leading team in the NBA in assists and that has to do with how much they move the ball and how well they shoot threes.

I think Flemings is going to not only get to double digit points tonight, but have his biggest night passing the ball the ball as well.

3. Atlanta forces 20 turnovers

The Hawks are one of the top teams in the NBA when it comes to steals, ranking sixth in the league in steals per game. The Wizards are one of the better teams in the NBA when it comes to not turning the ball over and they only committed 12 of them in the last game against the Hawks on Monday.

But I think that Dyson Daniels is going to have a strong night on defense and help Atlanta force at least 20 turnovers and turn them into extra possessions.