Three Critical Storylines To Watch in Hawks vs Heat Showdown Tonight

After a quick road trip to Texas to face the Rockets, the Atlanta Hawks return home for a divisional matchup against the Miami Heat. This is the third divisional matchup already this season for the Hawks, and while it is still very early in the season, getting divisional wins is crucial for the Hawks playoff positioning.

For tonight's matchup, what will be the top storylines to watch?

1. Miami's 0-4 record

The top storyline in this game is not going to be on the Hawks side, but on the Miami side. The Heat have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA so far this season, starting the year 0-4 and they don't want to fall to 0-5 and have the noise get louder around their team.

Conventional wisdom would say that Miami will get things turned around, even if they might not morph into the NBA Finals contender some thought they might. The fit between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo could not look worse and the playmaking around those two players has been a disaster to start the year.

The Hawks defense has been pretty good so far this season and they should be able to shut down the Miami offense, even if Antetokounmpo gets his usual statline. Expect a bit of a desperate effort from Miami tonight to prevent their team from falling farther down the standings.

2. Atlanta's three point shooting

Early season NBA games can be tricky and until there is a bigger sample size, it is hard to spot themes and trends as real or fake.

Through four games though this season, the Hawks three-point shooting has been below where they want it to be, but a big reason for that is likely because they were playing the Houston Rockets, who have one of the best defenses in the NBA.

So far this season, the Hawks are 16th in three-point percentage and three players, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Lu Dort, have had a tough start to the season when it comes to shooting from deep. So far this season, Miami is 27th in three-point percentage allowed and dead last in the NBA in three-point attempts allowed. Will that allow for some success tonight at home for Atlanta?

3. What is the Hawks plan for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most unstoppable players in the NBA. When he puts his head down and wants to get to the rim, there is little that other NBA teams are able to do about it.

What will be the Hawks solution tonight?

It will likely be either Jalen Johnson or Onyeka Okongwu on Antetokounmpo tonight, but the Hawks could try to let Dyson Daniels get some possessions and guard the MVP candidate, as he has before. Antetokoounmpo has a big size advantage over any player on the Hawks roster and rim protection has not exactly been a strength of the Hawks so far this season.

Again, Antetokounmpo is going to get his tonight, but the Hawks plan to defend him is going to be interesting given their personnel.