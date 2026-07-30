Three Dream 2027 Free Agent Targets For The Atlanta Hawks

The 2026 NBA offseason has not even ended yet, but I want to go ahead and look towards the summer of 2027 for just a second.

The Atlanta Hawks have put together a nice offseason over the past couple of months, but there is something distinct about the way they have done business. When you look at the Hawks financial picture, they have quite a few expiring contracts. They could use those contracts to make a big in-season trade, or they could let those contracts expire and open up a lot of cap room next summer, that they could use to either sign free agents or take in a big contract via trade.

Here are the expiring contracts that the Hawks have on their roster:

CJ McCollum- $21 million

Luguentz Dort- $17.7 million

Jock Landale- $14 million

Buddy Hield- $9.6 million

Devin Carter-$5.1 million (if his team option is declined by Oct. 31st)

Mouhamed Gueye- $2.4 million

Ryan Nembhard-$2.1 million

If the Hawks let all of these contracts expire, they would have $125,432,556 committed for 10 players next season (Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, Corey Kispert, Kingston Flemings, Aaron Wiggins, Zuby Ejiofor, Asa Newell, and Henri Veesaar), and the salary cap is projected to be at $174 million next season, giving the Hawks loads of space to work with.

If they opt to go this route, who could be some dream targets for them?

Nikola Jokic

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up court in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will generate a lot of eye rolls, but I titled this dream targets for a reason.

It is worth keeping an eye on what happens with Nikola Jokic over the next season. He has reiterated this offseason that Denver is the place that he wants to be, but given that the Nuggest have fallen behind Oklahoma City and San Antonio, not to mention Minnesota, it is fair to wonder if Jokic could ever compete for another title with Denver.

Denver is also running out of ways to improve their roster. They have no meaningful draft capital to trade and they are a very top heavy roster, with Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun making over $174 million alone next season. Factor in Zeke Nnaji likely picking up his player option, Spencer Jones $5.7 million salary, and if Peyton Watson is brought back, that is a very expensive team who may have seen its window close.

Is there even a 1.0% chance this happens? If so, and Jokic declines his player option to explore what's out there, Atlanta has a very well-rounded roster for a three-time MVP to step into and compete for championships.

Confidence Meter - 1/10

Rudy Gobert

Gobert has a $38 million player option for next season that I think he is almost certainly going to pick up, but if he declines it, the Hawks could be at the front of the line for the French center, provided his game has not dropped off enough at his age.

Gobert player for Quin Snyder in Utah and he would be a perfect fit with his former head coach in Atlanta. The Hawks need a rim protecting center to pair with Okongwu and Gobert would be a very nice match.

I think Gobert would cost too much in a trade for Atlanta, but if he were to explore his options outside of Minnesota, it would make almost too much sense for Atlanta.

Confidence Meter: 3/10

Stephen Curry

Again, this is a pipe dream and Curry does not fit the Hawks timeline necessarily, but if he can be acquired as a free agent and not in a trade that costs real assets, I would bet Onsi Saleh and Atlanta would be interested.

But would Curry ever actually leave the Warriors? If winning a championship is his top priority before he retires, than he probably should, but it is so hard to imagine Curry playing for another franchise.

But let's imagine for a second.

The Warriors are in a very bleak situation moving forward and they might not even be a playoff team in the Western Conference this season, especially after missing out on LeBron James. It does not seem like this franchise is going to be willing to make any major moves around Curry and they are already planning for the future without him.

Curry can be an unrestricted free agent if he does not sign an extension between now and then and the Hawks could be positioned to give him a payday while asking him to lift this team to new heights.

With the proper supporting cast, Curry can still be an elite player, but you can't expect him to carry you by himself, like the Warriors seem intent on doing. He would be surrounded by Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kingston Flemings, with the ability to add more.

The Hawks could use a shotmaker and someone with the gravity of Curry and he would be a great mentor for Flemings.

I fully expect Curry to just retire a Warrior, but Atlanta has put themselves in position to pounce if the possibility arises.

Confidence Meter: 1/10