Three Hawks Players Whose Roles Could Change Drastically This Season

A large chunk of the Atlanta Hawks roster from last season is going to be back for the upcoming 2026-2027 season, but there are new players, and even the returners are going to have to take on different roles than they had last season.

The Hawks did not make major changes this offseason because they felt comfortable running back most of last season's team that finished the year so strong. They opted to get younger with three draft picks and the made some smaller trades for players such as Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard.

While there are still roster moves that have to be made before the season starts, which three returning players are going to see drastically different roles?

Asa Newell

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) looks to pass against Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newell spent most of his time in the G-League in his rookie season, but he has a chance to take the backup power forward role for the Hawks this season.

Unfortunately, because Mouhamed Gueye injured his foot this summer and may not be back until after the season starts, there is an opening to back up Jalen Johnson at the power forward spot. Newell and rookie first-rounder Zuby Ejiofor are going to have a real opportunity to be in the rotation for the Hawks this season in a way he was not last season.

Newell flashed real offensive upside as a shooter and rebounder, but his defense has to make a big jump for him to be in this role.

2. Aaron Wiggins

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins is going from being the 9th or 10th guy on the Oklahoma City Thunder to being the 6th or 7th guy on the Hawks.

That might not seem like a dramatic jump in responsibility, but because the Thunder were so deep, they could afford to have Wiggins not be on his best every night because they had so many other players to turn to.

The Hawks are going to need Wiggins to be one of their best bench players. Their depth was a real problem last season and in the playoffs. Wiggins is hoping to elevate this unit and will be counted on to do so.

3. Jock Landale

Landale might not be in a drastically different role, but because the Hawks did not add any veteran depth at center along with Landale, he is going to have to continue playing well in what is going to be the biggest role of his NBA career.

He has been a journeyman for most of his career and has not gotten the chance to be the top backup on a playoff team before. Atlanta missed his presence in the frontcourt during the playoff series against the Knicks (though they would have still lost that series), and he needs to play well and stay healthy for the Hawks to realize their true potential.