Three Things the Box Score Won't Tell You About the Hawks' Victory Against Brooklyn

Last night, the Atlanta Hawks pulled out an impressive come-from-behind victory against the Brooklyn Nets. After falling behind by as many as 17 points in the first quarter, the Hawks stormed back to secure another statement win before time expired.

However, while box scores usually indicate how things transpired, they don't always tell the full story.

Let's look at a few key things the box score didn't show.

1. Defensive problems

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner (13) drives the ball towards the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early on, the Hawks struggled defensively, allowing 37 points in the first quarter and 70 in the first half. Both scores marked season highs for Brooklyn and, in part, came from shooting really well from three-point range, which was out of the ordinary.

Brooklyn shot 60% from three in the first quarter, going 6/10, but eventually cooled off in the second half. Once Atlanta stopped giving up open threes and started playing their style of basketball, the momentum quickly shifted as they forced turnovers and pushed the pace in transition.

2. Potential fatigue

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1), guard Dyson Daniels (5), Atlanta Hawks medical staff, and head coach Quin Snyder check on forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after a collision against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta played their third game in five nights, with a back-to-back coming last night. Although they've won their last four games, Atlanta has struggled defensively, and the Nets focused heavily on that, as the Hawks are giving up an average of 115 points per game this season.

In the last two games, both the Nets and Washington Wizards got plenty of easy scoring opportunities, as the Hawks have allowed an average of 126 points over the last two games. However, both teams were very physical with Atlanta, and that surely played a role in why the last two games were a bit of a struggle to win comfortably.

3. Clutch ending

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) grabs the rebound against Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2), center Day'ron Sharpe (20), and forward Julius Randle (30) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you didn't see the game live, you may have missed that the Nets were in the driver's seat at the start of the fourth quarter. Brooklyn led by as much as seven entering the fourth quarter, but that slowly changed as the game wound down, and Atlanta finally made a comeback after a back-and-forth battle.

The Hawks fell behind by four in the final minute, then made a miraculous comeback, going on a 10-0 run to seal the win. Part of that came from Brooklyn's lack of focus down the stretch, as both Nets head coach Jodi Fernandez and rookie Nolan Tore pointed out.

For Brooklyn, this issue came up in their last outing against the New York Knicks, when they struggled in the fourth quarter and lost, and similarly, Atlanta capitalized in this game.