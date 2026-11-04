Washington Wizards-Atlanta Hawks Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

On paper, the Atlanta Hawks are coming off a win after a disappointing loss against a dismal Pelicans team. However, the result doesn't tell the full story of where Atlanta is at right now.

Indiana was without a whopping eleven players against the Hawks, including their entire starting lineup. Only six players took minutes for the Pacers, and unsurprisingly, everyone played 34+ minutes just to make it through. To their credit, Atlanta led for 95% of the game and did enough in the final frame to put Indiana away.

However, it is surprising that the game was even at 106-104. The sequence of events was hardly extraordinary either - Pacers guard Quenton Jackson missed a potential go-ahead three with 41.4 seconds left. The Hawks secured the rebound and eventually sealed the game with a dagger from Onyeka Okongwu. Still, the game shouldn't have been that close. The Hawks also got dominated in the paint all night long, getting outscored 54-26 in that range while having three capable options for the center spot in Asa Newell, Zuby Ejiofor, and Onyeka Okongwu. Jay Huff is a fine backup center, but it's inconceivable that the Hawks weren't able to take advantage of Indiana's roster situation by attacking the paint.

Regardless, tonight's game against the Wizards is a good evaluation opportunity for head coach Quin Snyder. Washington isn't exactly known for winning streaks, but they've started the season out well and currently sit at 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-3 record. It's going to take more inspired play from Atlanta to beat the Wizards - can they pull it off?

Game Preview

Three-Point Tussle

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jalen Johnson questionable, the Hawks are going to have to play a little differently if they want to beat Washington. They'll need to lean into their stockpile of three-point shooting talent and focus on attacking the Wizards' defenders in space. Davis and Young both have their limitations in space, but there are also opportunities to occasionally target Dybantsa due to his rookie miscues on defense and the weaker defenders in Washington's second unit, like Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson.

Washington does have the 8th-best defensive rating in the NBA and concedes the fifth-fewest points in the NBA. They've also held opponents to a league-low 28.6% from deep as a team, so they've been able to hold up and cover for their weaker defenders. However, there's a little context that needs to be applied to those numbers. Of the seven games they've played thus far, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only team they've faced that ranks above 20th in three-point percentage.

The Hawks aren't exactly an elite shooting team, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker is shooting a mind-boggling 40.3% on 9.6 attempts per game. They've also gotten excellent spacing from Aaron Wiggin and CJ McCollum's three-point percentage has risen back up to his usual levels (37.2% on 5.4 attempts per game). That gives them a fighting chance to threaten Washington's defense.

Battling the Brow

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (23) on the court against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Davis and the Wizards weren't able to work out an extension, but Davis has been starting off the season well. He's averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game on 55.8 TS%. It could be a mismatch for Atlanta to go against Davis, considering that Onyeka Okongwu is basically the only experienced NBA center who is projected to be available for the Hawks tomorrow.

Even so, it hasn't been entirely smooth. Interestingly, the Davis-Sarr duo hasn't quite popped yet. In the 113 minutes they've played together, they have a net rating of -4.1 and the offensive rating has been a poor 106.6. The Wizards are better when Davis plays center, but that obviously creates problems since Sarr is such an excellent rim protector and shot blocker. Nevertheless, there's a chance that the Hawks can tamp down Washington's offense in the minutes when Davis and Sarr play together (assuming Sarr is healthy).

Offensive Rebounding Overhaul

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) goes for a rebound over Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington has clearly tried to build with size in mind. AJ Dybantsa, Davis, Sarr and George are all massive and create a ton of defensive insulation around Trae Young. However, the Wizards have been curiously terrible at offensive rebounding despite all of that size.

They've been 12th in defensive rebounding, but the offensive rebounding numbers have cratered all the way to 30th in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game. They're also 29th in offensive rebound percentage and 25th in second chance points given up. While the Hawks may not have the personnel to take advantage of this with Jalen Johnson possibly out, they're 8th in offensive rebounds per game. That effort played a huge role in their win over the Pacers. They got 17 offensive boards compared to just five for Indiana, which undoubtedly gave them the extra possesions to win.

That effort needs to carry over into tonight.

Spread: Wizards +2.5 (-105), Hawks -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Pacers +130, Hawks -154

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -110, under -110)

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Injury Report

Mo Gueye, Kingston Flemings (suspended), Jock Landale, and Henri Veesaar are all out for Atlanta while Jalen Johnson is questionable. For Washington, Jamir Watkins, Justin Champagnie, Tristan Vukcevic and Reece Beekman are out while Anthony Gill and Alex Sarr are questionable.

Projected Starters

Hawks

G - CJ McCollum

G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G/F - Dyson Daniels

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Wizards

G - Trae Young

G - Kyshawn George

F - AJ Dybantsa

F - Anthony Davis

C - Alex Sarr