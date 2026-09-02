Way-Too-Early Look At Potential 2027 Free Agent Targets For the Atlanta Hawks

We are less than a month away from NBA training camps beginning, and the Atlanta Hawks are looking to build on the finish they had last season and be a playoff contender in what will be a very competitive Eastern Conference. Atlanta brought back key pieces from last year's team, drafted three talented rookies, and brought in Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard through different trades.

While the focus is on this season, it is never too early to start looking ahead to next offseason, especially when the Hawks might be in the market to make big moves.

How a season plays out will dictate how Atlanta approaches next offseason, but Atlanta could have a significant amount of cap space to operate with next offseason. Combine that with their best players already locked up on deals and Atlanta might be the top destination should any big time player opt to test the market (more on that later).

Here are the guaranteed contracts for Atlanta heading into the 2027-2028 season:

Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

Onyeka Okongwu-$16,880,000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker-$15,161,800

Corey Kispert- $13,025,000

Aaron Wiggins- $8,168,226

Kingston Flemings- $7,716,120

Zuby Ejiofor- $3,626,160

Henri Veesaar-$2,294,370

That is $121,871,676 for nine players. If Atlanta does not trade Buddy Hield during the season and decide to waive him, they will still be on the hook for $3 million. Of the nine players listed above, the Hawks could try and move Kispert to try and free up even more space, but that could be difficult to do.

Long story short, Atlanta could have a lot of space to pursue free agents to upgrade their team. Here are some names to watch.

Nikola Jokic

Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts back to the bench after scoring on his own rebounded ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Let's shoot for the moon shall we?

I'll start this by acknowledging this is a pipe dream and almost certainly not going to happen. But, the Nuggets lack of moves this summer, the fact Jokic has not signed an extension yet, the Nuggets aging roster, and their lack of assets to make the team better should at least open up the possibility of Jokic opting out of his contract next summer and looking at his possibilities elsewhere.

Atlanta would be a great spot for him. They already have high-level talent in Johnson, Daniels, Alexander-Walker, and Okongwu, Flemings could be a star, and the Hawks would have plenty of space and draft picks to continue to add to the team. They would be a deep team and Jokic would not have to worry about going through San Antonio or Oklahoma City in the Eastern Conference.

The chances are near 0%, but it should be something that Jokic considers.

Fred VanVleet

VanVleet will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason and he is going to be one of the most interesting players in the league to watch this season. He is coming off a major injury and the Rockets missed him badly all season.

While I think he will more than likely just end up back in Houston, they have some extensions to take care of soon (Amen Thompson) and given his age and injury history, the Rockets may not bring him back. VanVleet could be an upgrade over CJ McCollum, especially on defense, and would not require a long-term contract either.

Derrick Jones Jr

The Hawks made a point this offseason to get tougher and and more physical as a team this offseason by bringing in Dort, Wiggins, and Zuby Ejiofor. Even if they bring back Dort, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason unless he is extended, you can never have too many defenders on the wing.

Jones Jr has his shortcomings on offense, but he is very good as a perimeter defender and can knock down enough shots to not be a complete liability. He could come at a low cost and could be great depth.

Jalen Smith

Given that Jock Landale is on an expiring contract and Atlanta does not know if Henri Veesaar is going to be ready for a backup role yet, Jalen Smith would make sense as a backup center.

Smith can stretch the floor and rebound well to make up for his defensive shortcomings. He would not command a large salary and could be a nice fit on this team.

Ryan Rollins

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rollins was a breakout star for Milwaukee last season and I would bet on him declining his $4 million player option for 2027-2028 and enter unrestricted free agency, where he will be highly-sought after.

Rollins fits the Hawks timeline, would be a great replacement for CJ McCollum, and give Atlanta a confident scorer who can shoot and guard at a solid level.