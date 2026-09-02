Atlanta Hawks Trade Assets Ranked: Players, Picks and Contracts

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the best collections of young talent and contract situations in the NBA. Jalen Johnson is coming off an All-NBA season; Nickeil Alexander-Walker won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award; Dyson Daniels is one of the best defenders in the sport, and Onyeka Okongwu is one of the most underrated centers in the NBA.

Not only that, but the Hawks have a number of expiring contracts that could be desirable in a trade and they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the Dejounte Murray trade. The Hawks owe the Spurs their pick in the 2027 draft, but moving forward, they have their full alottment of draft selections.

But which players and picks are the best assets on this team? Let's rank them.

24. Corey Kispert

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks for game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks don't really have any "bad" contracts on their roster except for Kispert. He has two years and over $27 million guaranteed left on his deal, and Atlanta might be stuck with it unless they attach draft capital to him, which they will be resistant to doing. I don't expect Kispert to be a part of the rotation this season, and he could be moved before the season, as the Hawks currently face a roster crunch.

23. Buddy Hield

Hield is overpaid this season at $9.6 million, but it is basically an expiring contract (most of next year's salary is non-guaranteed) and it is not impossible they could move him before the season, though the return would be minimal.

22. Devin Carter

The Hawks acquired Carter and a second-round pick from the Kings early in the offseason and it was a solid trade for Atalnta, though Carter is not a lock to make the roster either. Carter is owed a little over $5 million this season and has a team option for $7.4 million next season that has to be decided on by the end of October. HIs contract makes him moveable, but he is ranked so low because I don't think Atlanta could fetch a lot for them.

21. Ryan Nembhard

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nembhard was acquired in the three-team deal that also landed Lu Dort in Atlanta and Zaccharie Risacher in Dallas. Nembhard was impressive as an undrafted rookie last season and is only on a $2.1 million expiring contract, but like Carter, I have him ranked low because the return for him in any trade would be very minimal.

20. Asa Newell

Newell is one of the young players that Atlanta is excited about heading into the 2026-2027 season and he flashed upside during his rookie season, though he spent much of it in the G-League. Newell ranks below the rookies because he is in his second year and that is one less year of team control for any team that wanted to trade for him.

19. Henri Veesaar

Veesaar was a possible target for the Hawks with the No. 23 pick in the 2026 draft, but he fell into the second round and the Hawks liked him enough to trade up. His small salary makes him a solid trade asset, but he also has not played a game yet and is not ready to be an NBA rotation player, pushing him down in these rankings.

18. Zuby Ejiofor

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) goes in for a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ejiofor is a player the Hawks are excited about entering the season and he is set to bring toughness, physicality, and defense to this team, though it might not manifest this season. Any player on a cheap rookie deal is a solid trade asset, though he has not played in a game yet.

17. Jock Landale

The Hawks brought Landale back on a one-year, $14 million deal this offseason, and he is set to be the backup center. He was a pivotal part of Atlanta's bench last season, and they could not replace him once he went down. As an expiring deal, he is a desirable trade asset, but by himself, he would not fetch a lot in return. Combined with other expiring contracts, though, and Landale could fetch a nice return.

16. Mouhamed Gueye

Gueye is on an expiring $2.4 million contract, and he would fetch a solid return based on that and the fact that he is a very good defensive player and a player who has gotten better in each season as a pro. He has plenty of room to grow on offense, but he is a nice trade asset if the Hawks ever wanted to move him.

15. CJ McCollum

McCollum was brought back on a one-year, $21 million deal and is going to be the lead guard for the Hawks again this season. His expiring contract holds value, and contending teams would want his experience and shot-making for the playoffs if he were on the trade block. Like Landale, he would be more valuable combined with other deals than just on his own.

14. 2027 1st-round pick (least favorable of NOP and MIL, Top-Four Protected)

This is the first draft pick on this list. In 2026, the Hawks had the most favorable pick of New Orleans and Milwaukee with no protections, but in 2027, they have the least favorable of the two picks and they don't get anything if they both land in the top four. Given the protection and that the 2027 draft is viewed as a weak draft, it is a solid trade asset and not a great one.

13. Lu Dort

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dort might be the biggest acquisition for the Hawks this season. Atlanta sent three second-round picks to Oklahoma City to acquire Dort, signaling some of his trade value. Dort had a bit of a down season in terms of shooting, but he is an elite perimeter defender and brings a certain mindset to a team, one that Atlanta needed.

12. Aaron Wiggins

Wiggins is on one of the best contracts in the NBA, and while the Hawks only moved a pair of second-round picks to acquire him, he could improve his value this season as one of the Hawks' best bench players, and his contract is not only descending, but there is an $8.1 million team option for the 2028-2029 season. That is a pretty valuable trade asset.

11-6: Atlanta's 1st round picks from 2028-2033

I am going to group all of these picks together because they all hold real value, but it is hard to say which ones might be more valuable, though it might be fair to say the farther out picks would be the most valuable of the bunch. After the original Dejounte Murray trade, the Hawks are likely going to be timid about trading a bunch of first-round picks, but it might be required for Atlanta to go star hunting.

5. Kingston Flemings

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flemings has not played in a game yet, but his talent is undeniable and there is a reason he was considered among the best prospects in what was a loaded draft. Atlanta is hoping he can be their point guard of the future and perhaps develop into a star.

4. Dyson Daniels

There are some out there who would say Daniels is overpaid at $25 million per season, but he is one of the top defenders in the NBA and is a better offensive player than given credit for. He needs to improve his shooting, but he is a very good offensive rebounder and decision maker as a passer. He has only been a starter for two seasons and I don't think he has hit his ceiling as a player yet.

3. Onyeka Okongwu

Okongwu is one of the most underrated centers in the NBA and is owed nearly $33 million over the next two seasons. He is extension eligible and I would expect him to be back in Atlanta, but if he were to be traded, there would be a long line of teams wanting to acquire him.

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker is a borderline All-Star player and he is only owed $14.4 million this season. The NBA reigning Most Improved Player is hoping to have another big season on both ends of the court and he would fetch a large price if the Hawks thought about moving him on this deal (spoiler alert, they are not).

1. Jalen Johnson

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Johnson was a first-time All-Star last season, made Third Team All-NBA, and is one of the best all-around forwards in the NBA. He is also only 25 years old. Atlanta views him as an MVP type of player, depsite his poor showing against the New York Knicks, and he is the player they are currently building around. On top of all that, he has four years, $120 million left on his current deal. He would be worth a large price on the trade market.