What Might Go Right and Wrong for the Hawks With Their Bench Rotation This Season

One of the goals for the Atlanta Hawks this offseason was getting deeper and having a more reliable bench. The Hawks' starting five was one of the NBA's best over the course of the last 26 games of the season, but aside from Jonathan Kuminga and Jock Landale, the bench was a mess, and that was magnified when Landale went down with an injury.

So how did the Hawks address their depth? They drafted three rookies and traded for veterans Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Ryan Nembhard, but they are also hoping for growth from players already on their roster, such as Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell.

When it comes to the Hawks bench depth this season, what can go right and what could go wrong?

What might go right

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) shoots a three point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta is hoping that Wiggins and Dort can be plug and play options after being rotational players for the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the elite teams in the NBA.

I would argue this is going to be the biggest role that Wiggins has played in his career, even though he was a member of a championship winning team. On any given night with the Thunder, Wiggins would be the 10th or 11th guy off the bench, but he is going to be one of the top three players off the bench every single night for Atlanta. If he is ready for that big role, that could be huge the Hawks.

Dort has been around long enough that you know what you are going to get when it comes to defense, it is the other end of the court that can be a problem. If he can bounce back from a poor three-point shooting season and find a role in the Hawks system, Dort could be in the running for 6th man of the year.

Landale needs to stay healthy, as the Hawks don't have a true, reliable option behind him. He was very good down the stretch for the Hawks, but they missed him a lot when he was injured.

Those will be the Hawks top three options off the bench, but they could be deeper than that if the young players can be ready quickly.

Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, Henri Veesaar, Asa Newell, and Mouhamed Gueye are recent draft picks the Hawks are banking on to be successful players in their roles. The rookies will take their lumps, but Gueye and Newell need to show progress this season.

It is an interesting mix of veterans and young players and there is real potential here. If everything comes together, Atlanta could have one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

What can go wrong

While the bench is more talented, there are ways for things to go wrong and it is not that far fetched to see it going that way.

Regarding Dort and Wiggins, what if they are not successful away from Oklahoma City? They played certain roles and had elite talent around them at all times. While the Hawks are talented, they are not the Thunder.

If Landale can't stay healthy, the Hawks could have a big problem at backup center. It is a lot to ask for Ejiofor and Veesaar to be major contributors as rookies, and there will be ups and downs for them, especially if they have to step in sooner than expected.

The same can go for Flemings. Flemings was the No. 8 pick in the draft and showed his talent at Summer League, but rookies usually have a tough go of it in the NBA, especially if you are a point guard.

What if Gueye and Newell are not ready for major roles? Gueye has been a steady defensive presence for the Hawks, but teams don't guard him on offense. Newell did not get to play much last season, but struggled defensively, like you might expect from a rookie.

The Hawks bench is going to be better because they upgraded their talent, but there is no guarantee they are going to jump into an elite category when it comes to their depth.