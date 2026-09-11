What the Atlanta Hawks Offseason Might Look Like Next Summer

Only a few weeks remain until training camp gets underway for the Atlanta Hawks in Nashville and it will be the start of a season the Hawks are hoping ends in another playoff berth.

While this offseason has settled, aside from the Hawks' obvious roster crunch they still have to solve, the moves Atlanta has made this offseason already have people thinking about what the Hawks could be preparing for next summer. While the focus of this front office and coaching staff is going to be on developing this team into a contender, Atlanta is going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch next offseason.

Here is a look at what could happen for the Hawks next offseason.

Lots of cap space?

There is a world in which the Hawks unlock a lot of cap space next summer unless they make moves ahead of next offseason.

As of right now, here are the guaranteed contracts next season for the Hawks:

If the Hawks keep Buddy Hield this season and waive him by his contract date (one day after the 2027 NBA Draft), then the Hawks would only be on the hook for around $3 million.

That is $121,871,676 for nine players. With the salary cap projected to increase next summer, that is a lot of space for the Hawks to work with, and if they were to, say, trade Corey Kispert at some point this season and free up more space, the Hawks would have even more space while also having the core of their roster locked in.

With the amount of expiring contracts the Hawks have gathered this offseason, they could move them if a star player becomes available during the season, but they have the option of having a load of cap space as well if they choose. What they do with that would be a big question, but the Hawks would have optionality.

Who is extension eligible?

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are going to be some notable players who will be extension eligible next offseason.

Star forward Jalen Johnson, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and reserve wing Aaron Wiggins are among the Hawks who could receive extensions. That does not mean they will. but it is possible.

After this season, Johnson will have three-years and $90 million left on his deal. He is worth more than that, but with three years left on the deal, will the Hawks want to give him an extension already or wait?

Alexander-Walker will have one more guaranteed season at $15.1 million and then a player option for $15.9 in 2028-2029. Given how well Alexander-Walker has played, the Hawks should probably assume that he will play out the next two years on his deal before declining that player option. Keep an eye on Alexander-Walker's extension next offseason.

Wiggins is on one of the most favorable contracts in the NBA. He is due $8.1 million for the 2027-2028 season and then has a team option for the same amount in 2028-2029.

Corey Kispert and Devin Carter are also extension eligible, but neither player is guaranteed to be on the team this season and in Carters case, it is way too early to say if the Hawks would want to extend him next offseason.

Do the Hawks bring back any of their impending free agents?

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Hawks opt to have as much cap space as possible next summer, they could use some of that to bring back some of their own free agents.

CJ McCollum, Lu Dort, Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye, Ryan Nembhard (restricted free agent), and potentially Devin Carter are going to be free agents.

McCollum will be interesting just because of his age, and both Dort and Landale could depend on the kind of season they have