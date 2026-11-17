This offseason, the Atlanta Hawks chose to improve around the edges of their team and see what it would look like for a group that finished last season 20-6 and earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. After getting beaten by the Knicks in six games, there were lots of questions about this young Hawks team, but there were no real opportunities out there in terms of a big move that made sense for them, so they decided to stand pat and see if the players on their roster could take their game to another level, namely Jalen Johnson.

Johnson broke out last season, earning his first All-Star appearance and being voted as a third-team All-NBA forward, but a rough playoff series against the Knicks casted doubt over whether he could be a top option on a contending NBA team.

Those doubts have not quieted down with his poor start to the season. In fact, more and more doubt is creeping in about whether Johnson is the player the Hawks should be betting on.

But is that fair?

Johnson's poor start to the season

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) moves the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers have not been pretty for Johnson this season, especially when it comes to shooting the basketball.

The surface level stuff is just fine. If you take a peek at box scores, Johnson is averaging 19.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG (9th in the NBA), and 7.3 APG (9th in the NBA). Those numbers from a 6-8 220 LBS forward is something that every team in the NBA covets. But take a closer look at how Johnson has played this season, and it is raising questions.

Johnson is shooting 44.1% from the field (135th in the NBA), 18.2% from three (218th), 52.6% on twos (109th), and has a true shooting percentage of 51.1%, well below the league average.

But it does not end there. Here are the current on/off differentials for Johnson from the start of the season:

Plus/Minus- -28 (-2 when on, +26 when off)

110.3 ORTG when on, 112.9 when off

111.4 DRTG on, 112.6 off

-0.9 net rating when on the floor

24.3 OREB% when on the floor, 35.3% when off

72.2 DREB% when on the floor, 74.7 DREB% when off

It is not all bad. The Hawks have a better AST%, BLK%, STL%, TOV%, Rim frequency, and Rim FG% when Johnson is on the floor.

It is the shooting, efficiency, and defense that is causing concern. Johnson has only hit one of his last 16 three-point attempts and his creation has not been as advertised.

But the question for the Hawks is whether this is just a blip on the radar and a tough stretch to open the season, or whether there are legitimate concerns that Johnson is not improving.

For now, I am choosing to sell this as a big concern, but it is certainly worth monitoring.

The Hawks are seen as a team that has young talent, but are missing that one piece that can elevate them to being a real contender in the Eastern Conference and in the NBA. For that to still be true and for the Hawks to be a playoff team this season, they need Johnson to perform better. I think that it is becoming clear that he is not a No. 1 option on a championship-caliber team, but can he be the No. 2 or No. 3 guy? That might be the most compelling question this front office and coaching staff has to answer for the rest of the season as they try to build the team into a real contender.

Atlanta is set up pretty well for the future, thanks to smart deals from President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh. Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kingston Flemings, Onyeka Okongwu, and Aaron Wiggins are all locked up for multiple seasons at very favorable prices. Whatever struggles Johnson is having right now with shooting the ball and efficiency-wise, he is on a fantastic deal.

Sell for now, but keep a close eye on Johnson's performance. There are no clear-cut options for the Hawks to make a big move to add to this team and they could face questions about selling high on Johnson sooner than later if the team does not improve and his numbers stagnate.