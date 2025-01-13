Heat Insider Gives Update on Jimmy Butler Trade Discussions With Suspension Ending
As the end of Jimmy Butler's suspension approaches, a team insider has offered an update on the Miami Heat's talks to trade the star forward.
"The Heat has had discussions with several teams in recent days regarding a potential Butler trade, according to a league source," the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang reported Monday morning. "But as of Sunday night, a deal was not close and the possibility of Butler rejoining the Heat at the end of the week is becoming more likely with each passing day."
Chiang and his colleague Barry Jackson had reported a similar update last Thursday, at which point the Heat also had yet to receive an enticing offer for the six-time All-Star.
On Jan. 3, Butler was suspended for seven games for what the Heat described as "conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks." Notably, the demerit arrived not long after Butler publicly voiced his desire to be traded from the team.
"I want to get my joy back," Butler told reporters after a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 2. "I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant. I want to hoop and I want to help this team win. But right now I'm not doing that."
The 35-year-old is eligible to return to the court for Miami's contest against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 17, at which point the Heat would expect "Butler to rejoin the team and play in games" so long as he's still on the roster, per Chiang.
If a deal is not reached and Butler does stay with the Heat for now, he is expected to opt out of his contract at the end of this season and become a free agent. Whether a team will want to bet on him at that point is another story, but he'd certainly be bringing with him a padded portfolio of stats, which includes a career average of 4.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 18.3 points per game.
The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6.