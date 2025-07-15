Heat Guard Terry Rozier Remains Under Investigation in Federal Gambling Probe
Miami Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier remains under federal investigation in a gambling probe, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.
The report from Haynes comes two weeks after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Rozier had been cleared "as of right now" by the NBA.
The investigation into potential game fixing by Rozier dates back to his time with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. The NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity in a game between the Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans. Rozier was in the starting lineup but played just nine minutes and 34 seconds before exiting with a foot injury. He scored five points and grabbed four rebounds. It was the last game he played that season.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the gambling ring that is accused of conspiring with former NBA player Jontay Porter placed large wagers against Rozier during that contest. The investigation surrounds whether or not the gamblers were aware of inside information regarding Rozier that led to the substantial bets.
Rozier is entering the final season of his contract with the Miami Heat, which will pay him $26.6 million next season. In 64 games for the Heat last season, Rozier scored 10.6 points and added 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 39.1% shooting.