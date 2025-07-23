A Potential LeBron James Trade To Miami Heat Among Most-Wanted Reunions
After the recent reunions through free agency including Damian Lillard returning to Portland and Chris Paul returning to Los Angeles, there are players who people want to see reunited with their former team.
Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James has been heavily rumored to be at odds with the Los Angeles Lakers front office this offseason. While we rarely see players of James' caliber moved through trades, many are wondering if he could exit the franchise prior to the beginning of the season.
CBS Sports revealed their list of reunions they would like to see in the NBA. James returning to Miami was one of the noted potential reunions.
"James returning to Miami to join Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro could be a lethal trio, and one that could very well make a deep postseason run," the article wrote. "Perhaps James wants to end his career in the place where he learned how to become a champion in the first place. In all the reports about LeBron growing frustrated with the Lakers' direction and their shift to focus on building around Luka Doncic, the Heat have not been mentioned as a potential suitor should he be traded or request a trade, but that doesn't mean it isn't a possibility. Financially, it would be a logistical nightmare for the Heat or any team to acquire LeBron via trade, but if he were bought out, well, that's a different story."
If James returned to Miami, the Heat would immediately become one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. Even at his age, James is performing at a high level and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. It is safe to assume the Heat fandom would welcome a reunion with open arms as a move of this caliber would further establish a win-now identity.