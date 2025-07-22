Miami Heat Receive Above-Average Grade For Offseason Performance
The Miami Heat's offseason is being viewed as a moderate success despite not landing the most attractive player available in trade talks, Kevin Durant. Bleacher Report gave the Heat a 'B' grade for their work this offseason.
"The Miami Heat's biggest move was a true something-for-nothing exchange in which they somehow secured Norman Powell in a three-team trade involving the L.A. Clippers and Utah Jazz," the article wrote. "All it cost the Heat to onboard Powell's 21.8 points per game and 48.4/41.8/80.4 shooting split was Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love. Whether or not Powell makes sense next to Tyler Herro in the backcourt, the scoring-starved Heat landed a fringe All-Star talent for a dirt-cheap price."
Norman Powell was not on many people's radars in terms of potential Heat acquisitions this offseason. However, the Heat did not have to part with any of their younger talent such as Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Nikola Jovic to land him. Powell, a longtime veteran, can come in and score at an elite level opposite Tyler Herro.
While they did not land any big-name stars as of yet, the Heat were able to make small moves to help improve the rotation.
"Davion Mitchell parlayed a strong late-season run into a two-year deal, trade acquisition Simone Fontecchio might actually be a better all-around player (at half the price) of the departed Duncan Robinson and rookie Kasparas Jakučionis has a shot to prove he should have been drafted 10 spots higher," the article added. "The Heat are still probably a Play-In team with a sixth-seed ceiling, but they added some intriguing players without compromising plans to spend big (no Tyler Herro extension FTW) in 2027 free agency."
The Heat still have money available to move with both Terry Rozier and Andrew Wiggins' contracts. Both veterans are making north of $25 million. While their trade values may not be what they once were, there could be another move on the horizon for Miami this summer with a move centering around either of the veterans.