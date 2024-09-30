Bam Adebayo Preaches Team Health And Winning At Miami Heat Media Day On Monday
Bam Adebayo has one word which kept popping up during his media day press conference.
The word was "health". He said if the Heat can remain healthy, the sky is the limit.
"To be healthy. For all of us to be healthy and win. That's the biggest goal for all of us," Adebayo said. "The ups and downs we've been through. We all just want to be healthy and win ballgames."
Adebayo is going on his second season as a captain. He believes added responsibility comes with the title. He explained exactly what it is going to take to get the new players on board with Heat Culture.
"It doesn't get any easier, when you are the captain. You have new guys coming in and you have to explain who we are and how we move," Adebayo said. "We are doing this for someone bigger than ourselves. We are doing this for the team, for the organization."
Adebayo then joked about Udonis Haslem forcing him into the captains role.
"I didn't choose to be captain," Adebayo said with a chuckle. "UD forced me into this role."
The Heat are known for having a top-five defense in the NBA. Adebayo wants to see it continue. He believes with growth and contributions from the new players, like Kel'el Ware, the Heat are going to be right where they need to be.
"Growth. I would just say make it about the team. That's the biggest thing about defense," Adebayo said. "Team defense wins ball games, not individual performances. We have to work and play as a team."
Ware is one rookie Adebayo is looking forward to seeing contribute.
"He will be a great addition to our team," Adebayo said. "It's a good sign that he is growing from the first day he got here. Hopefully he will get playing time and earn it in training camp."
Adebayo also spoke about spending the summer with the Olympic team and Coach Eric Spoelstra. It was the first time they bonded outside of Miami.
"I say it made us closer, going into year eight, crazy," Adebayo said. "I feel like this is our first time that it wasn't in a Heat uniform that we won something together. We gave our summer to our country and came out with a gold medal."
The bottom line, Adebayo said is all about winning. He wants to win something, like he did in Paris with Team USA.
"I like winning, Winning should motivate you. It feels great," Adebayo said. "You want to be dominant at something. The bottom line is just to win."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.