After Calling Trade Deadline Modern Slavery, Dennis Schroder Goes From Miami To Utah
Earlier this week, Dennis Schroder commented on Luka Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Schroder compared the lack of loyalty franchises have to their players to the reality that the NBA is a business similar to slavery.
“It’s like modern slavery,” Schroder said. It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money, and we can feed our families. But at the end of the day, if they say, ‘you’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”
The very next day, the Golden State Warriors traded him.
Schroder was part of a multi-team deal sending Jimmy Butler to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, who went to the Miami Heat. He was later sent to the Utah Jazz.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Anderson was sent to the Toronto Raptors before this portion of the trade fell through. He can stay with the Heat or be moved.
MIAMI HEAT’S KEL’EL WARE TAKES HOME LEAGUE AWARD FOR JANUARY
Despite a roller-coaster season because of Jimmy Butler’s suspension and trade rumors, Tyler Herro’s first All-Star selection and Kel’el Ware have been the main bright spots for the Miami Heat.
After moving up to being the Heat’s starting center, Kel’el Ware was named Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month.
In January, Ware averaged 13 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 57 percent shooting and 45 percent from three-point range.
Arguably, his best game of the season was on Jan. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. Although he didn’t start, Ware outplayed him, which was a huge reason the Heat won. He finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks on 52.6 percent shooting and 20 percent from three-point range.
Ware wasn’t selected for the Rising Stars event on All-Star weekend despite Ware winning Rookie of the Month and currently being in the top 10 in the Kia Rookie Ladder.
COULD MIAMI HEAT STILL HAVE A CHANCE AT LUKA DONCIC DESPITE LAKERS TRADE?
Despite being involved in one of the most surprising trades in sports history, Luka Doncic may eventually be able to join the Miami Heat.
On ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst explained how Doncic may not resign with the Los Angeles Lakers after the last year of his deal expires if they aren’t set to surround him with plenty of talent since LeBron James may be retiring around when the negotiations start.
“They don’t get the supermax privilege,” Windhorst said. “They can’t give him that $350 million. They can offer him a $100 million less. So, I would say to you it’s not a guarantee for sure that Luka is going to rip off a five-year deal in July. He may want to see how things play out. The Lakers have to do some work over the next few months to convince him he wants to get locked in.”
In contrast, the Heat have a roster already set for being a contender as long as they can have another superstar to replace Jimmy Butler. Doncic would be a great fit alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who are entering the primes of their careers as All-Star caliber players.
The Kevin O’Connor Show podcast mentioned Doncic reportedly has always loved both the Heat and Laker franchises and cities.
“The two teams that had long been rumored as Luka Doncic’s potential destinations if he were to ever leave Dallas, it was always Lakers and Heat,” O’Connor said. “For years, that’s what it’s been. I’ve always heard Luka loves the weather in Miami. He loves the franchise there.”
