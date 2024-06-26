After Quiet Last Offseason, NBA Analyst Believes Miami Heat Will Make Moves This Summer
ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst is bullish on the Miami Heat going out and making some deals this summer to bring in more assets.
He believes Pat Riley and the Heat will make some moves to shake up their lineup and potentially bring about a better regular season.
One of those moves could come early as Wednesday night during the first round of the NBA Draft. If the Heat do make some moves this offseason, it will be much different than last season when they stood pat and did not make any moves. They tried to acquire Damian Lilliard, but that trade did not pan out.
Windhorst thinks this is the year Miami gets things done.
"I do think that the Heat are always looking to improve," Windhorst said on The Pat McAfee Show. "They have been in the market trying to add somebody next to Jimmy Butler. We saw them go for Dame Lilliard. I think they were trying to get Jrue Holiday. "
Miami has already been attached to rumors circulating around the acquisition of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, a three-time NBA All-Star..Windhorst is not sure Miami has the capital to pull off a big trade, but he thinks it is something in their wheelhouse.
"They don't have the greatest assets right now," Windhorst said." I think they will be in the market and see if they can get something done."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.