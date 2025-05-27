Inside The Heat

Anthony Edwards' Teammate Trying To Join Udonis Haslem In Exclusive Club

Shandel Richardson

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Guard Mike Conley Jr., is in the middle of trying to help the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the NBA Finals. Trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-1, Conley is just one loss from the season being over. This hardly marks the end of his career. At 37, he has sights set on playing 20 seasons.

If so, Conley would join a select group that includes former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem. Conley said he's changed diets to help reach the goal.



“I stopped eating red meat about eight years ago,” Conley said in an interview with Andscape. “I did blood work and my body was deficient in some things, and less of some things. And the red meat was one of them. Something I do every day is I wake up around the same time at 7:30 (a.m.). I won’t eat until later until after 11 a.m. I drink water. It’s almost like a mini fast. I won’t eat after dinner, and dinner is like 6:30 p.m. I try not to eat anything from that point until the next morning.

The others who have played 20 seasons are LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Willis and Robert Parrish. Conley needs just two more years.

He is currently the 10th-oldest player in the league.

“It’s scary, but an honor, too,” Conley said. “I don’t feel like I am that old, but I am that old. I got to be OK with it and look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Man, we’re still doing it.’ ”

