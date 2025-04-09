Breaking Down Why Miami Heat Rookie Pelle Larsson Is "Living Up To The Hype"
An afterthought for most of the season, Miami Heat rookie Pelle Larsson has faced the typical inconsistencies many late draft picks endure.
With inconsistent playing time, Larsson struggled to find rhythm.
But when Andrew Wiggins went down with a hamstring injury, Larsson got the nod as the starting small forward. He has started the past six games, having a key role in the recent success.
“Larsson lives up to the hype,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said earlier this season.
It may not be flashy, but he brings the intangibles. He's made winning plays, helping produce four wins in those six games.
Larsson’ has progressed greatly since last summer.
“He’s much different now than the player offensively we got in July, and he’s much different than who he was in November and December. It’s just consistent work every day,” Spoelstra noted.
With more minutes coming his way, Larsson has embraced the moment. He's averaged 10.5 points on 45 percent shooting.
"He’s out there making the most of it, playing hard, staying ready," rookie teammate Kel'el Ware said. "That’s just who he is. I love seeing him get his shine.”
Larsson has handled the increased workload with ease.
“I feel more alive playing extended minutes,” Larsson said. “When you’re stuck on the bench, it’s easy to fall into a rhythm of just going through the motions. Now it’s a mental grind, and that’s keeping me sharp.”
Larsson's run as a starter ends once Wiggins return. Still, he’s made a strong case to remain part of the rotation.
“People panic when you’re losing and then jump on the hype when you’re winning," Larsson said. "All I’ve done is stay ready and when the time came, I didn’t blink.”