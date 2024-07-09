Inside The Heat

Caleb Martin Discusses Departure From Miami Heat, Free Chicken And Winning Culture In Philly

Shandel Richardson

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) warms up before game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Former Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin was introduced today at the Philadelphia 76ers complex.

Martin leaves one year after being the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics in 2023. Haywood Highsmith is expected to step into his role.

Martin spoke on a variety of topics. Here's some of the best snippets:

ON LEAVING THE HEAT DESPITE A BETTER OFFER

"That’s part of life, and you live and learn and you take risks. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But I’m a true believer in everything happens for a reason."

ONE WHY HE CHOSE THE 76ERS

"Being a part of that winning culture, and something bigger than yourself is something that draws you in."

ON GIVING THE PHILLY FANS FREE CHICK-FIL-A

“Last time I was [in Philly], I gave the fans some chicken.”

ON THE SIXERS ORGANIZATION

“It’s a great place. Planning on doing something special [here]. The last couple years, I’ve been a part of a lot of winning, and that’s been a main factor for me … I just think this is one of the best places to do it.”

ON SEEKING ADVICE FROM FORMER HEAT TEAMMATE KYLE LOWRY

“Kyle Lowry is like one of my big brothers right now. Anywhere [Kyle] fits, I know I’ll fit … he loves it here, he loves playing for Nick, so I think I’ll fit in for sure.”

