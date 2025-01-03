Inside The Heat

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal React To Jimmy Butler Trade Request

Shandel Richardson

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on from the bench during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on from the bench during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jimmy Butler situation with the Miami Heat is among the biggest stories in the NBA.

On Thursday, Butler made it clear he wants a trade out of Miami. He is set to end his six-year tenure with the Heat after leading them to the Finals twice. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

The Inside The NBA crew on TNT reacted the news. Here's what Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal had to say:


BARKLEY: It's one of the worst kept secrets in the world. This things has been over. The situation is this, Pat Riley is arguably the greatest ever. He's not going to pay Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler is upset. Jimmy has like a $55 million option for next year. It's great money but he wants an extension. Pat Riley let Dwyane Wade go past his prime. He's not going to pay Jimmy Butler. Jimmy is mad. He can get mad but this relationship has been over."



O'NEAL: I know from personal experience you can't bicker with Pat Riley. If Jimmy wants a trade, eh'll definitely get traded. I agree with Chuck. I don't know about the contract. I don't want to talk about people's contract. Pat Riley runs the ship there, him and Mickey. If Jimmy wants to be traded and he said it publicly he's not happy there, Pat Riley will definitely oblige him."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @Shandelrich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here