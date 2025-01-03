Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal React To Jimmy Butler Trade Request
The Jimmy Butler situation with the Miami Heat is among the biggest stories in the NBA.
On Thursday, Butler made it clear he wants a trade out of Miami. He is set to end his six-year tenure with the Heat after leading them to the Finals twice. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023.
The Inside The NBA crew on TNT reacted the news. Here's what Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal had to say:
BARKLEY: It's one of the worst kept secrets in the world. This things has been over. The situation is this, Pat Riley is arguably the greatest ever. He's not going to pay Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler is upset. Jimmy has like a $55 million option for next year. It's great money but he wants an extension. Pat Riley let Dwyane Wade go past his prime. He's not going to pay Jimmy Butler. Jimmy is mad. He can get mad but this relationship has been over."
O'NEAL: I know from personal experience you can't bicker with Pat Riley. If Jimmy wants a trade, eh'll definitely get traded. I agree with Chuck. I don't know about the contract. I don't want to talk about people's contract. Pat Riley runs the ship there, him and Mickey. If Jimmy wants to be traded and he said it publicly he's not happy there, Pat Riley will definitely oblige him."
