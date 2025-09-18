Inside The Heat

Could WNBA star beat NBA players 1 on 1? Dwyane Wade thinks so

A'ja Wilson dominates the WNBA, but what would she do against the men?

Austin Dobbins

Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Dwyane Wade (right) calls his father Dwyane Wade Sr. (left) onto the stage at his induction into the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
When Dwyane Wade speaks on basketball, people listen. The Miami Heat legend and three-time NBA champion recently gave high praise to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, saying he believes she could beat a few NBA guys in a one-on-one matchup. Wade’s comment adds fuel to one of basketball’s most enduring debates: could the top WNBA stars hold their own against NBA players?

Wilson is a three-time WNBA MVP and one of the most dominant forces in women’s basketball. Standing at 6’4” with elite footwork, touch, and defensive instincts, she’s redefined what it means to be a modern forward. Her ability to score inside and outside makes her a nightmare matchup for any opponent. Wade, who’s known for his competitive fire and respect for skill, clearly sees qualities in Wilson’s game that could translate beyond the WNBA.

The NBA-WNBA comparison is heavily tilted by the stark differences in size, strength, and athleticism. NBA players are generally taller, stronger, and faster, with superior lateral quickness and explosiveness that make them difficult to stop in isolation.

WNBA players, even the very best, typically don’t match that level of raw athleticism, which makes one-on-one matchups extremely challenging. Wade’s comment about Wilson highlights her unique skill set, but it’s hard to ignore that the physical advantages of NBA players usually dominate in head-to-head situations.

Basketball culture thrives on “what if” scenarios, and the prospect of WNBA players squaring off with NBA players in competitive one-on-ones is a tantalizing one. While we may never see it formally happen, Wade’s belief in Wilson sparks conversation about respect across the sport and challenges fans to rethink assumptions about what’s possible.

Do you think any WNBA stars could beat NBA players in a 1v1?

