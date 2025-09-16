OPINION: Mario Chalmers is right about current Miami Heat star
When it comes to NBA awards, perception and narrative often carry as much weight as on-court production. Voters love a story. They reward breakout seasons, punish dominance that feels repetitive (“voter fatigue”), and tend to overlook players whose excellence has become routine. That’s why so many deserving players don’t get the recognition they deserve, either because of their team’s standing or the expectations they’ve set for themselves.
Former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers recently summed this up perfectly in an interview with Scoop B when asked about Bam Adebayo’s lack of hardware:
Chalmers is right. Adebayo has established himself as one of the best defensive players in basketball, if not the best. He’s a true rarity in today’s game: a big who can credibly defend all five positions, from protecting the rim to switching onto guards at the perimeter. He has done it in the biggest playoff moments, against the toughest matchups, anchoring a Miami Heat defense that consistently ranks among the league’s best despite lacking elite defensive personnel around him.
And yet, the recognition hasn’t followed. This past season, Adebayo was left off an NBA All-Defensive Team for the first time in the 2020s; a shocking omission for someone who has finished top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting every season since 2019-20. Part of it comes down to expectations: voters simply assume he’ll be elite defensively. Another unfair factor is his offense. Bam’s value doesn’t always shine in the box score, so when his points per game dip, the broader conversation about his greatness tends to fade.
The reality is simple: Miami’s defense doesn’t sniff top 10 status year after year without Adebayo. He is the Heat’s defensive system. That impact may not always make highlight reels, but it wins games.
As Chalmers said, Bam should already have a Defensive Player of the Year trophy maybe even multiple. Instead, he heads into another season once again overlooked, once again expected to dominate, and once again carrying the burden of doing what few others in the league can.
Don't Expect Kai Jones in Miami Any Time Soon
Can Erik Spoelstra Finally Claim the One Award That’s Eluded Him?