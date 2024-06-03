Did Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Originally Hope To Join Miami Heat In 2017?
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is four victories from his second NBA championship, but was he always looking to end up there?
In 2017, Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers so he could get out of the shadow of superstar LeBron James. The eight-time All-Star was eventually moved to the Boston Celtics, then signed with the Brooklyn Nets, who traded him to Dallas in the middle of the 2023 season.
However, the Miami Heat were reportedly a top destination over the Celtics, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
"According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, Irving’s then-agent, Jeffrey Wechsler, informed Gilbert that his client preferred to be dealt to either the Spurs, Knicks, Timberwolves or Heat, with the list intentionally excluding the Celtics — the franchise Cleveland had just faced in Eastern Conference finals," Fischer wrote. "And once Wechsler secured permission from Gilbert to contact opposing teams, sources said, he and then-Celtics president Danny Ainge engaged in frequent dialogue about Irving’s trade market."
It's safe to say that despite a long journey, a Mavericks title would rid Irving of any regret over not ending up with the Heat.
Here's why a Jimmy Butler-Philadelphia 76ers reunion could happen:
The Heat should tread carefully about moving Butler because contract disagreements could result in a trade request. He is eligible for a two-year, $113 million max extension this summer. Butler, 34, is reportedly in the pool of superstars the Sixers have their eyes on, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.
"The Sixers want a maximum-salary player via free agency or a trade from a pool that includes Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram," Pompey reported.
Adding Butler to the tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey immediately vaults the 76ers into championship contention with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The duo of Embiid and Butler proved effective in their one season together in 2019 before falling to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs.
Philadelphia's front office then made the decision to re-sign Tobias Harris over Butler, a choice that could ultimately prevent a trade due to a lack of trust. The consensus is the 76ers chose the wrong forward because Harris averaged 17.2 points on 48.7 percent shooting last season compared to Butler's 20.8 points on 49.9 percent shooting.
Butler is also one of the best playoff risers while Harris went scoreless in their final postseason game against the New York Knicks.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or check out his TikTok @apasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE