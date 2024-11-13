Did Steph Curry Channel Inner Dwyane Wade After Dagger 3-Pointer Vs Mavericks?
It appeared Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry took a page from Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's celebratory playbook.
After Curry hit a pull-up 3-pointer to seal Tuesday's victory against the Dallas Mavericks, he did a celebration Heat fans are familiar with. It was similar to the move Wade did after making a running 3-pointer that led to his infamous "This Is My House" taunt in 2009. It became so popular it was used as the pose for his statue outside Kaseya Center.
Curry likely did the move because of the emotions on the night. It was the first time former teammate Klay Thompson returned to play at Golden State as a member of the Mavericks. Curry finished with 37 points, including the Warriors' last 12 points.
SPOELSTRA TAKES BLAME FOR MISTAKE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is one of the best the NBA has to offer, but everyone falls short at times.
Tuesday's overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons was one of those uncommon moments for the Heat coach. Spoelstra called a timeout he did not have with roughly one second left to play in overtime in a tied game. This led to Malik Beasley sealing the game with a technical free throw.
Heat fans were understandably upset at the meltdown, but Spoelstra was quick to absorb all of the blame in his postgame interview.
“I just made a serious mental error there at the end," Spoelstra said. "That’s on me. I feel horrible about it. There’s no excuse for that, I’m 17 years in.”
“We had talked about it in the huddle. I knew we didn’t have anything. I just got emotional and reactive," Spoelstra concluded.
