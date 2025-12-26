The Miami Heat have announced that forwards Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jović will be available for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks, while Bam Adebayo will sit out.

Larsson has missed the last five games with an ankle sprain, while Jović has missed six consecutive with an elbow contusion. Adebayo is dealing with lower back soreness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Back

Pelle Larsson: Available - Hip

Nikola Jović: Available - Elbow

Keshad Johnson: Available - Illness

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

HAWKS

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Illness

Eli John Ndiaye: Out - Shoulder

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 26, 7:00 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Atlanta News First, Peachtree Sports Network (Atlanta)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game

VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-14) and Atlanta Hawks (15-16) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each squad winning on their homecourt. The Heat are 81-61 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 52-20 in home games and 29-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

HAWKS

G Trae Young

G Nickeill Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Jalen Johnson

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-110), Hawks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +138, Hawks -164

Total points scored: 250.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "We know the deal, it's about this competitive collective will that we have to bring. It's a dogfight, nobody likes how we've been the last 10 games, but the majority of the games have been winnable and that's a matter of collectively finding a way to get a win. Yes, we're trying to improve certain aspects of our game, but that's secondary to a collective will to find a way to win. Even as we've competed recently and some of our metrics have been down, they've still been good enough to get a win, just got to figure out how to do it."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket