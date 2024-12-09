Dru Smith Finally Finding His Way With Miami Heat
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith had his best performance of the season on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It was the first time he faced the Cavs since injuring his right knee against them Nov. 22, 2023.
On Sunday, the storyline was different. In 26 minutes, Smith had 11 points (all in the fourth quarter), four rebounds, and two assists, including 4 of 9 from the field.
Is Dru Smith a better version than Gabe Vincent?
Smith, like Vincent, was undrafted, and they plays with a lot of hustle. Both are good playmakers. Smith is a better defender and rebounder than Vincent. Smith’s defense is pesky.
Although Vincent is the better scorer, Smith can still work to become a good offensive player. He did make three of his six three-pointers against the Cavaliers.
That’s a sign of progress. Smith’s impact was huge on both ends of the floor.
“Just good to get a win back to back,” Smith said. “I think we’re always lifting each other. Just celebrating each other, so no one’s telling me to do anything necessarily. I just go out there. Be yourself and try to have an impact on winning.”
Bam Adebayo admired Haywood Highsmith and Smith's play on both offense and defense. Two guys who weren’t in the starting lineup at the beginning of the season are now maximizing their opportunities in regular minutes.
“They are energizer bunnies for us,” Adebayo said. “Dru comes in and changes the game on that side of the ball. Highsmith does what he does in the defensive end, and that’s all we can ask from them, and they’re making plays. It’s not just the defense. It’s being in the right spot at the right time, understanding the time and score, and understanding where to get the ball.”
