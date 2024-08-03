Inside The Heat

Dwyane Wade Comically Answered How His Stats Would Look On Team USA

Miami Heat legend said there is a place for him on The Avengers. He described his role with clarity.

Scott Salomon

Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Dwyane Wade rubs the shoulders of Canada small forward Rj Barrett (9) against Australia in a men's group stage basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was asked on social media how many points he would average on this Olympic team, at his age.

Wade's answer was vintage.

"36 cups of water giving out, 50 high fives, 48 towels thrown to the players and nothing but jokes," Wade said. "Because my ass can't play anymore. It's been over.

"I'm a former hooper turn analyst for these Olympic games."

Wade, a Basketball Hall of Fame member, retired from the Heat in 2019, For his career, Wade averaged 22 points.

What he really wants to talk about is how good this United States team really is,

In an interview with NBC News, Wade gave a candid answer as what this team can accomplish.

“This team is so deep, in six games we’re not going to get an opportunity to see how dope this team really is,” Wade says. “But I know basketball. And I know with my own eyes I have not seen a team like this. My ‘08 team was very good, but I don’t know if we was as deep as this team.”

Perhaps Wade could have reminded the fan about the 2008 Olympic team he played on. He was the U.S.A.'s leading scorer in the tournament. However, Wade said individual stats do not matter.

“The ultimate goal is to be standing on that podium as a gold medal winner,” Wade says. “No one really cares that I led [the 2008] team in scoring. All they care about is we won the gold medal. It’s way bigger than you. You have to come in with the mindset that ‘I’m going to do whatever it takes to ultimately get us on that stage.’”

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

