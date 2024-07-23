Dwyane Wade Had Some Regrets About One Season With Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade rarely has anything bad to say about his time in his hometown of Chicago.
He did, however, have some regrets about his 18-month stint with the Chicago Bulls in 2016. Wade played one season with the Bulls before returning to Miami.
While speaking on the 7 p.m. in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Wade revealed he was a bad teammate.
"So I set a bad precedent. I apologize," Wade said. "Jimmy Butler was on that team, so he probably picked up some bad habits from me. I was old. I was a military baby for 14 years, I've got one year to get out and stretch my arms, I was like, 'I'm about to take advantage.' So I wasn't really a good vet to those guys, I apologize.”
Wade relayed a story of the Chicago coaching staff being more lenient than Erik Spoelstra with the Heat. He said he was given control of practice times, so he could plan trips to South Florida.
“Chicago was different,” Wade said. “I was enjoying it. I was the problem then. It was more like, 'Coach, I'm flying to Miami. What time practice going to be?'
“'When you want it?'
“'Oh, this time.'
“We couldn't do that in Miami.
The Wade years in Chicago were indeed uneventful. Still, his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers was even less memorable.
