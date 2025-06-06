Dwyane Wade Pays Ultimate Compliment To Tyrese Haliburton After Game 1
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was called the league's most overrated player earlier this season.
No one is saying that any more.
Haliburton hit the winning basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The underdog Pacers stole moment from the Thunder, who won a league-best 68 games this season.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was among those to give props to Haliburton. Wade posted a live video of him watching the final play on Instagram. After the shot went in, Wade yelled "Superstar" three times.
“Ultimate, ultimate confidence in himself,” Pacers forward Myles Turner said of Haliburton. “Some players will say they have it, but there’s other players that show it, and he’s going to let you know about it, too. That’s one of the things I respect about him. He’s a baller and a hooper and really just a gamer.”
The shot was reminiscent of Wade's big moments as a player. He helped lead the Heat to three titles during his career. His performance in the 2006 Finals is considered among the best in league history. He averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists against the Dallas Mavericks, leading the Heat to the franchise's first championship. On Thursday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins called it the fourth-best individual effort in the Finals.
