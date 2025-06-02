NBA Champion Compares Construction Of Oklahoma City Thunder To 2000s Dynasty
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in position to win a championship for the first time since the franchise moved from Seattle.
A large part of it is the presence of general manager Sam Presti. He's the brainchild behind the roster that won an NBA-best 68 games this season. It caused former NBA player Avery Johnson to say Presti has the Thunder on par with the San Antonio Spurs dynasty from the early 2000s.
"With Sam, this is basically San Antonio Spurs 2.0, building your team through the draft," Johnson said on CBS Sports. "Having an eye for talent, the same way the Spurs pick up a Tony Parker late in the first round and Manu Ginobili."
The Spurs won four championships from 1999-2014. They also were runner-ups to the Miami Heat in 2013. During that time, they acquired the likes of Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Parker and Ginobili in the draft. The Thunder did the same with trading for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and drafting Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.
"Look at how Sam has really pieced this together," Johnson said. "Guys like Chet Holmgren, they're really easy to pick but it's those other pieces. Adding an Alex Caruso to the team, trading away a Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Same Presti really built this team ... He's done an amazing job."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Charles Barkley blasts TNT's new plan for Inside The NBA
Indiana Pacers legend goes viral for fan response