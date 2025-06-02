Back In The Day NBA

Charles Barkley Gives NSFW Response To TNT "Inside The NBA" Pilot

Shandel Richardson

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is ready to move on from his role as a panelist for the popular "Inside The NBA" show on TNT.

The crew of Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and and Ernie Johnson are moving on to the next chapter after the league signed a new deal with Peacock and NBC. Barkley said TNT tried to come up with a counter show but he wasn't a fan of it.

“TNT is trying to do something stupid behind the scenes,” Barkley said on the Dan Patrick Show. “We taped a pilot about a month ago and it was the stupidest sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life. Cause we’re not gonna be on ESPN as much as people think…we’re only probably gonna be working for ESPN like half the time.”

Barkley is unsure of the next plan but the crew will have some affiliation with ESPN.

“We’re probably going to work on ESPN one-third or half the time,” Barkley said. “But they’re trying to do something stupid at TNT. Which is a stupid idea for a couple reasons. Number one, we won’t have basketball highlights. But also, we’re probably gonna be going up against a NBA game. And anybody who likes basketball, they’re not gonna say, ‘Hey, you know what? Let me turn off a NBA game on Amazon, ESPN, or NBC to go watch these four dudes sit around and talk about nothing’ …we taped a pilot doing stupid stuff and it was just stupid stuff. I wouldn’t want to go out like that.”

