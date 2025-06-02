NBA Legend Has Another Odd LeBron James Statement In GOAT Conversation
Some older players have taken strong stances about LeBron James, either in defense of Michael Jordan or in critique of the modern NBA.
NBA legend Tracy McGrady is among that group, saying that James would get outclassed in a one-on-one matchup with some of the league's best.
"If you put him in one-on-one, I think he'll get crushed against guys who are actually in the NBA," McGrady said in a social media post last month. "And I'm sure LeBron will probably tell you that. His game is naturally built for a five-on-five. He's not a one-on-one basketball player. Kobe's a one-on-one basketball player, Kyrie is a one-on-one basketball player, James Harden's a one-on-one basketball player. LeBron can't do anything with that."
In terms of talent and scoring ability, the names McGrady dropped aren't exactly ludicrous compared to James. However, the notion that arguably the greatest player of all time would get "crushed" seems a bit overreactive. James is one of the most multifaceted defenders in the league, with the ability to guard any position. Although he may not be a score-first type of player, James is the all-time league leader in career points, showing his ability to score despite some outside narratives.
Conversations like this will seemingly never end, as fans, onlookers, and former players are constantly weighing in on the James-Jordan debate. McGrady's theory will never be tested in the pros because it's a theoretical scenario that would never occur in reality. James' legend is due to his individual success, but also because he is one of the best facilitators and playmakers. These assets have contributed to his lengthy career, making him many people's No. 1 or 2 player in league history.
