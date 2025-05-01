Dwyane Wade Props Anthony Edwards For Eliminating LeBron James
Despite being 40 years old, LeBron James is still among the top 10 best players in the NBA.
However, none of these things stopped Anthony Edwards from dominating, as he and the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated James and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. On the Wy Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade praised Edwards and the Timberwolves' impressive postseason performances despite being the underdogs.
“Ant makes me go in the mirror and start hooping,” Wade joked. “I think I can do it. I love it, and I think what we've seen is that it took them a little time early in the year to get used to the new team, obviously, with the trade with KAT. But Ant, bro, to come back this year, and you always want to add something as a player. He came back and added that trey ball on their (expletive), but still mix in the posters on you while my commercial is going to drop after the game. But, he’s talking it and he’s doing it.”
Through the first round, Edwards averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 42 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Over the past two playoff runs, Edwards has eliminated Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and James.
More impressively, he’s only 23.
LOCAL RADIO HOST RIPS ANDREW WIGGINS’ MIAMI HEAT TENURE
While nobody expected Andrew Wiggins to replicate the production of Jimmy Butler for the Miami Heat in the postseason, many expected him to play much better than he did against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wiggins did not play well when the Heat needed him as the third option behind Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Brendan Tobin of 790 AM The Ticket expressed how frustrating it was to see Wiggins seemingly lack interest.
“And then, Andrew Wiggins,” Tobin said. “I just don’t think you could have a guy look like he wanted to be on the Miami Heat any less than for a team that was expecting something from him. They were infused with the whole thought of the Jimmy Butler trade was, we’re getting nothing. We’re going to get something. And the facts are that dude who was cosplaying No. 22 when he came here gave you worse than nothing. He gave you apathy on top of a bunch of DNPs. The best part of that trade was Davion Mitchell. Andrew Wiggins was awful in his time here. Looked like he didn’t give a rat’s (expletive).”
Against the Cavaliers, Wiggins averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 37.2 percent shooting and 35 percent from three-point range. All of those categories were significant drop-offs from the regular-season averages. As the Heat pursue a star player to replace Butler, Wiggins may not remain in their long-term plans.
PAUL PIERCE CLAIMS PAT RILEY IS “SINGLE-HANDEDLY” RUINING HEAT CULTURE
Despite being one of the primary figures who built the Miami Heat into a successful organization, Pat Riley is facing considerable criticism following two consecutive first-round exits.
On the Speak show for Fox Sports, Paul Pierce explains why Riley deserved most of the blame for the Heat’s recent shortcomings.
“I feel like Pat Riley is kind of like single-handedly tearing down Heat Culture,” Pierce said. “You run the face of the culture in Jimmy Butler out, and you see him in Golden State thriving and having an opportunity to push Golden State to the next round. You have got to understand that other superstar players watch this. They’re talking in locker rooms. They talk on All-Star weekend. They talk in the summer when they’re working out like ‘man, do we want to go down there and really play under the Heat Culture with these types of things going on?’ I really believe some things have to change within the Heat Culture. They have to revamp it, realign the rules, get a new memo, or something.”
Pierce was one of the first people to publicly call out the Butler and Heat tenure, which faced more tension behind the scenes than most expected. As of now, the Heat’s success since 2020 appears to be attributed mainly to Butler.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook