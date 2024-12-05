Erik Spoelstra: Miami Heat Could Have Benefitted From LeBron James This Summer
As an assistant for the United States Olympic Team last summer, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noticed one of the few constants each morning in Paris.
LeBron James was in the workout room every day at 6 a.m.
Seeing James, 39, prepare like this at his age made Spoelstra wish the young Miami Heat players were there to witness.
"I just wish I could have had all of our young players watch him in the team meeting," Spoelstra said. "... LeBron is not fatigued at all in terms of preparing and being involved, noticing all things on film and you want players to see that."
Spoelstra, who coached James in Miami from 2010-14, remains marveled at his approach to the game. James continues to play at a high level despite playing in season No. 22. Spoelstra can only hope for half the effort from players like Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez when they hit the later years in their careers.
"His routine before in the weight room," Spoelstra said of James. "He pretty consistently was the first one in the workout room every day [in Paris] just doing his routine, everything that's keeping him young and then after practice. That team was star studded in terms of post-practice routines and they were all paying attention seeing what everybody was doing. I wish I could have had our young players just come to two or three weeks of that just to see the routine."
