Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat Share Support for New Orleans After Terror Attack
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shared his support for the New Orleans community ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans.
Spoelstra called Wednesday morning’s terror attack “terrifying” and “horrifying.” An Army veteran drove his truck through a Bourbon Street crowd, killing at least 15 and injuring 30.
“Until we all find out more details, you pray for all the families and everybody that’s experiencing loss,” Spoelstra said. “The unknown, also, is terrifying.”
The Heat held a pregame moment of silence before Wednesday’s game. Miami also honored former president Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at 100.
Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters he learned of the terrorist attack from his father. Green said he was “devastated” and bemoaned the “senseless act of violence.”
“Schools, churches, people should be able to go out and have a good time and walk the streets,” Green said. “It’s devastating. And I can only imagine what those families are going through, what they have to deal with now for the rest of their lives.”
The Pelicans play their next home game Friday against the Wizards. It is unknown if that game will be postponed; the Sugar Bowl moved Wednesday’s College Football Playoffs quarterfinals showdown to Thursday afternoon.
Pelicans senior vice president Swin Cash addressed the terror attack on X (formerly Twitter) earlier Wednesday.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out with calls and texts—my family & I are safe, but our hearts are heavy,” Cash wrote. “The senseless evil targeting innocent lives is devastating.”
“Please pray for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire NO community,” she added.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.