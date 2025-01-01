NBA Execs Believe Title Contender Could Unexpectedly Enter Jimmy Butler Trade Race
Jimmy Butler ended 2024—the calendar year, at least—still on the Miami Heat roster.
A new trade idea has Butler playing for the Denver Nuggets by Valentine’s Day.
NBA scouts and executives told HoopsHype they believe the Nuggets should try swapping Michael Porter Jr. for Butler. Porter Jr. has been linked to the Chicago Bulls in a potential trade for two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine.
Denver’s potential arrival in the Butler trade sweepstakes is slightly unexpected. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania listed the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns as possible suitors last month.
HoopsHype added the Warriors will continue to monitor Butler’s status ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
However, the Nuggets are positioned to make another title run so long as three-time MVP Nikola Jokić continues playing at a video game level. Jokić is dominating opponents to the tune of 31 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.8 steals.
The Nuggets must pursue Butler if they can add the six-time All-Star. Similarly, the Heat should absolutely explore adding Porter Jr. if the 26-year-old is available.
Porter Jr. averages 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Perhaps more importantly, he’s grown into a durable starting forward who has missed only a single game the last two seasons.
Don’t expect the Butler trade saga to end anytime soon. Although Heat president Pat Riley recently declared the team won’t trade Butler, nothing is official until the deadline passes and the six-time All-Star still plays for the Heat.
Butler addressed the trade speculation Tuesday.
“It doesn’t bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that,” Butler said. "But it keeps all y’all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering where you’ve got to keep coming back and asking me about something.
“I like it. It’s good to be talked about,” he added. “Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that.”
If Butler believes he thrives when people are talking about him, one must wonder how he’d fare teaming up with Jokić in Denver. Trust us when we say there’d be no shortage of people discussing Butler then.
