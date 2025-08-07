ESPN Analyst Reportedly “Bored” With Miami Heat Despite Successful Offseason
After two consecutive postseason failures, the Miami Heat have to outperform expectations again to return to their contender status. Without a true superstar to replace Jimmy Butler, their path back to the Conference Finals remains in doubt.
On the All NBA Podcast, Tim Legler broke down how the acquisition of Norman Powell may not be enough to raise the Heat’s win total from last year.
“He’s going to bring something to their team because he had his best year of his career offensively,” Legler said. “He’s always been a guy who plays hard defensively. I guess on that alone, maybe you think there’s an uptick because they were at 37 last year. They add Norman Powell, so you think 38.5 should do it. You know what it is for me? I think I’m just a little bit bored with the Heat.”
Powell should drastically help their offensive struggles because Tyler Herro was the only player the Heat could rely on to generate offense on his own consistently. Even in a much weaker Eastern Conference, they will likely require more internal improvements from some of their younger core players.
“I’m going to go under, and I will probably be wrong on that because they won 37 and they added Norman Powell,” Legler continued. “That alone should be enough, and Kel’el Ware had a very good rookie year. Maybe he just comes out of the gate like a monster.”
After many doubts and constant trade rumors, Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro is coming off his best season with his first All-Star appearance. More impressively, he’s on the verge of surpassing an impressive LeBron James franchise record for this upcoming season.
On the Tobin Show, Brendan Tobin addressed Herro’s potential climb for the Heat’s franchise scoring leaders. He broke down what Herro needs to do to pass James’ historic four-year stint with the Heat for next season.
“I’m going to start off with Herro because Tyler Herro is going to go into this year, and for those who don’t know, he is at 6,987 career points,” Tobin said. “So he is 932 points away from matching LeBron James. Based on Tyler Herro’s repertoire of seasons, as long as Tyler Herro plays about 55 games this year, it’s pretty hard to imagine that he would not eclipse that mark.”
An underrated aspect of Herro’s elite season was the fact he played a career-best 77 games. In this era of load management, Herro being able to be at his best and as available as much as he was certainly gives hope to the Heat trusting him to be among the future of the franchise.
“In the other years, where he’s actually played a good chunk of games, where he would have qualified for awards, these are the years he played 66, 67, and 77 games,” Tobin continued. “He’s been about 1300 points, 1300 points, and then 1800 points in change over all those years. Which would mean, Tyler Herro is likely going to finish this year ahead of LeBron James.”
