NBA Teams Monitoring Miami Heat’s Crucial Decision Regarding Tyler Herro
Following the Miami Heat’s first active and successful offseason since 2022, they have put themselves in a great position to choose several paths for the future of their franchise. One of their decisions heavily revolves around Tyler Herro.
Brett Siegel from ClutchPoints breaks down how several teams are closely monitoring if the Heat will choose to pay Herro a maximum contract extension, and what crucial factor will determine their decision.
“Tyler Herro becomes eligible for a three-year extension worth near $150 million with the Miami Heat in October before the start of the 2025-26 season,” Siegel said. “This is a situation teams are keeping an eye on, as Pat Riley has always been cautious with giving out extensions (see Jimmy Butler's situation for details). A decision to extend or not to extend Herro will tell the tale of how the Heat view themselves in the East.”
After acquiring Norman Powell on an expiring contract for a very cheap price and retaining Andrew Wiggins, the Heat have currently constructed an underrated roster on paper to compete in a much weaker Eastern Conference ahead of next season. If their deep playoff runs with Jimmy Butler as their leading star disappeared when they traded him, they have a solid package of assets to go after a bigger star.
Ideally, the best way for the Heat to become contenders again is if Herro and Bam Adebayo can be the supporting stars behind another superstar. Otherwise, they will require both of them to take another leap in production as they enter their prime years of their careers. This will likely determine if Herro is worth continuing to build their future behind for his pending extension.
MIAMI HEAT’S TYLER HERRO ON TRACK TO SURPASS LEBRON JAMES IN SHOCKING MILESTONE
After many doubts and constant trade rumors, Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro is coming off his best season with his first All-Star appearance. More impressively, he’s on the verge of surpassing an impressive LeBron James franchise record for this upcoming season.
On the Tobin Show, Brendan Tobin addressed Herro’s potential climb for the Heat’s franchise scoring leaders. He broke down what Herro needs to do to pass James’ historic four-year stint with the Heat for next season.
“I’m going to start off with Herro because Tyler Herro is going to go into this year, and for those who don’t know, he is at 6,987 career points,” Tobin said. “So he is 932 points away from matching LeBron James. Based on Tyler Herro’s repertoire of seasons, as long as Tyler Herro plays about 55 games this year, it’s pretty hard to imagine that he would not eclipse that mark.”
An underrated aspect of Herro’s elite season was the fact he played a career-best 77 games. In this era of load management, Herro being able to be at his best and as available as much as he was certainly gives hope to the Heat trusting him to be among the future of the franchise.
“In the other years, where he’s actually played a good chunk of games, where he would have qualified for awards, these are the years he played 66, 67, and 77 games,” Tobin continued. “He’s been about 1300 points, 1300 points, and then 1800 points in change over all those years. Which would mean, Tyler Herro is likely going to finish this year ahead of LeBron James.”
